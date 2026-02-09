Fresenius Medical Care Aktie

WKN: 578580 / ISIN: DE0005785802

09.02.2026 11:03:23

EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

09.02.2026 / 11:03 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback

 Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Share buyback – Interim Report

In the period from February 2, 2026, to February 6, 2026 (each inclusive), 207,169 shares were bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on January 12, 2026, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Acquired shares (number) Weighted average price (in EUR) Transaction volume
(in EUR)		 Trading venue
2 February 2026 110,000 38.1836 4,200,196.00 XETR
3 February 2026 75,700 38.5418 2,917,614.26 XETR
4 February 2026 8,771 39.6238 347,540.35 XETR
5 February 2026 698 40.1668 28,036.43 XETR
6 February 2026 12,000 40.7937 489,524.40 XETR

A total of 3,105,542 shares has been acquired within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback.

The purchase of the shares is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG will provide regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.


09.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2273332  09.02.2026 CET/CEST

03.02.26 Fresenius Medical Care Equal Weight Barclays Capital
02.02.26 Fresenius Medical Care Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
27.01.26 Fresenius Medical Care Equal Weight Barclays Capital
26.01.26 Fresenius Medical Care Hold Deutsche Bank AG
23.01.26 Fresenius Medical Care Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
