EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Share buyback – Interim Report

In the period from February 16, 2026, to February 20, 2026 (each inclusive), 536,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on January 12, 2026, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Acquired shares (number) Weighted average price (in EUR) Transaction volume

(in EUR) Trading venue 16 February 2026 106,000 40.9239 4,337,933.40 XETR 17 February 2026 95,000 41.4307 3,935,916.50 XETR 18 February 2026 120,000 40.9369 4,912,428.00 XETR 19 February 2026 115,000 41.0134 4,716,541.00 XETR 20 February 2026 100,000 41.0403 4,104,030.00 XETR

A total of 4,239,542 shares has been acquired within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback.

The purchase of the shares is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG will provide regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.