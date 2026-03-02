Fresenius Medical Care Aktie

Fresenius Medical Care für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 578580 / ISIN: DE0005785802

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.03.2026 14:39:03

EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

02.03.2026 / 14:39 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Share buyback – Interim Report

In the period from February 23, 2026, to February 27, 2026 (each inclusive), 1,255,625 shares were bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on January 12, 2026, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Acquired shares (number) Weighted average price (in EUR) Transaction volume
(in EUR)		 Trading venue
23 February 2026 104,000 41.3579 4,301,221.60 XETR
24 February 2026 20,625 38.8518 801,318.38 AQEU
24 February 2026 90,000 38.8967 3,500,703.00 CEUX
24 February 2026 13,000 38.9148 505,892.40 TQEX
24 February 2026 219,000 38.8837 8,515,530.30 XETR
25 February 2026 25,000 38.2735 956,837.50 AQEU
25 February 2026 105,000 38.2664 4,017,972.00 CEUX
25 February 2026 15,000 38.2737 574,105.50 TQEX
25 February 2026 243,000 38.2678 9,299,075.40 XETR
26 February 2026 18,000 38.9706 701,470.80 AQEU
26 February 2026 77,000 38.9597 2,999,896.90 CEUX
26 February 2026 11,000 38.9816 428,797.60 TQEX
26 February 2026 175,000 38.9556 6,817,230.00 XETR
27 February 2026 140,000 39.4797 5,527,158.00 XETR

A total of 5,495,167 shares has been acquired within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback.

The purchase of the shares is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG will provide regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.


02.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2283918  02.03.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St.

mehr Nachrichten