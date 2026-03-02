EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

02.03.2026 / 14:39 CET/CEST

Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Share buyback – Interim Report

In the period from February 23, 2026, to February 27, 2026 (each inclusive), 1,255,625 shares were bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on January 12, 2026, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Acquired shares (number) Weighted average price (in EUR) Transaction volume

(in EUR) Trading venue 23 February 2026 104,000 41.3579 4,301,221.60 XETR 24 February 2026 20,625 38.8518 801,318.38 AQEU 24 February 2026 90,000 38.8967 3,500,703.00 CEUX 24 February 2026 13,000 38.9148 505,892.40 TQEX 24 February 2026 219,000 38.8837 8,515,530.30 XETR 25 February 2026 25,000 38.2735 956,837.50 AQEU 25 February 2026 105,000 38.2664 4,017,972.00 CEUX 25 February 2026 15,000 38.2737 574,105.50 TQEX 25 February 2026 243,000 38.2678 9,299,075.40 XETR 26 February 2026 18,000 38.9706 701,470.80 AQEU 26 February 2026 77,000 38.9597 2,999,896.90 CEUX 26 February 2026 11,000 38.9816 428,797.60 TQEX 26 February 2026 175,000 38.9556 6,817,230.00 XETR 27 February 2026 140,000 39.4797 5,527,158.00 XETR

A total of 5,495,167 shares has been acquired within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback.

The purchase of the shares is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG will provide regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.