Fresenius Medical Care Aktie
WKN: 578580 / ISIN: DE0005785802
|
02.03.2026 14:39:03
EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Share buyback – Interim Report
In the period from February 23, 2026, to February 27, 2026 (each inclusive), 1,255,625 shares were bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on January 12, 2026, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Shares were bought back as follows:
A total of 5,495,167 shares has been acquired within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback.
The purchase of the shares is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.
Fresenius Medical Care AG will provide regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.
02.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fresenius Medical Care AG
|Else-Kröner-Straße 1
|61352 Bad Homburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2283918 02.03.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St.
|
15:58
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX liegt nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
15:58
|XETRA-Handel DAX in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
14:39
|EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
14:39
|EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
12:27
|Börse Frankfurt: LUS-DAX legt am Montagmittag den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|Börse Frankfurt in Rot: DAX präsentiert sich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
10:16
|DAX 40-Wert Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
09:57
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX schwächelt zum Start des Montagshandels (finanzen.at)