EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information



23.03.2026 / 15:03 CET/CEST

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Share buyback – Interim Report

In the period from March 16, 2026, to March 20, 2026 (each inclusive), 1,073,313 shares were bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on January 12, 2026, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Acquired shares (number) Weighted average price (in EUR) Transaction volume

(in EUR) Trading venue 16 March 2026 57,000 39.9930 2,279,601.00 XETR 17 March 2026 65,000 39.9250 2,595,125.00 XETR 18 March 2026 225,313 39.2843 8,851,263.49 XETR 19 March 2026 110,000 38.5294 4,238,234.00 CEUX 19 March 2026 190,000 38.6755 7,348,345.00 XETR 20 March 2026 27,000 37.8892 1,023,007.60 AQEU 20 March 2026 137,000 37.8816 5,189,782.90 CEUX 20 March 2026 17,000 37.8918 644,161.34 TQEX 20 March 2026 245,000 37.8799 9,280,581.97 XETR

A total of 7,814,900 shares has been acquired within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback.

The purchase of the shares is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG will provide regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.