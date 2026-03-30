EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information



30.03.2026 / 15:10 CET/CEST

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Share buyback – Interim Report

In the period from March 23, 2026, to March 27, 2026 (each inclusive), 1,168,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on January 12, 2026, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Acquired shares (number) Weighted average price (in EUR) Transaction volume

(in EUR) Trading venue 23 March 2026 29,000 37.4838 1,087,030.20 AQEU 23 March 2026 140,000 37.4876 5,248,264.00 CEUX 23 March 2026 17,000 37.4808 637,173.60 TQEX 23 March 2026 255,000 37.4887 9,559,618.50 XETR 24 March 2026 20,000 37.9684 759,368.00 AQEU 24 March 2026 100,000 37.9656 3,796,560.00 CEUX 24 March 2026 12,000 37.9668 455,601.60 TQEX 24 March 2026 190,000 37.9647 7,213,293.00 XETR 25 March 2026 70,000 38.2444 2,677,108.00 CEUX 25 March 2026 140,000 38.2397 5,353,558.00 XETR 26 March 2026 35,000 38.4981 1,347,433.50 CEUX 26 March 2026 75,000 38.4654 2,884,905.00 XETR 27 March 2026 85,000 38.6355 3,284,017.50 XETR

A total of 8,982,900 shares has been acquired within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback.

The purchase of the shares is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG will provide regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.