EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information



07.04.2026 / 14:25 CET/CEST

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Share buyback – Interim Report

In the period from March 30, 2026, to April 3, 2026 (each inclusive), 553,500 shares were bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on January 12, 2026, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Acquired shares (number) Weighted average price (in EUR) Transaction volume

(in EUR) Trading venue 30 March 2026 87,500 38.6252 3,379,705.00 XETR 31 March 2026 130,000 38.7020 5,031,260.00 XETR 1 April 2026 95,000 38.6592 3,672,624.00 XETR 2 April 2026 18,000 38.2353 688,235.40 AQEU 2 April 2026 80,000 38.2336 3,058,688.00 CEUX 2 April 2026 11,000 38.2422 420,664.20 TQEX 2 April 2026 132,000 38.2267 5,045,924.40 XETR

A total of 9,536,400 shares has been acquired within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback.

The purchase of the shares is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG will provide regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.