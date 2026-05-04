Fresenius Medical Care Aktie
WKN: 578580 / ISIN: DE0005785802
|
04.05.2026 16:43:43
EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Share buyback – Interim Report and Final Report
In the period from April 27, 2026 to April 30, 2026 (each inclusive), 354,183 shares were bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on January 12, 2026, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Shares were bought back as follows:
A total of 10,724,255 shares were acquired within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback.
The purchase of the shares was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.
The Company’s share buyback program announced per ad hoc notification of June 17, 2025, has thus been completed. Overall, a total of 24,848,819 shares have been acquired in the period from August 11, 2025 to April 30, 2026. This corresponds to approximately 8.5% of the share capital of Fresenius Medical Care AG.
Fresenius Medical Care AG provides regular information regarding the progress of share buybacks, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.
04.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fresenius Medical Care AG
|Else-Kröner-Straße 1
|61352 Bad Homburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2320878 04.05.2026 CET/CEST
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Analysen zu Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St.
|04.05.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.04.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|20.04.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.03.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.05.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.04.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|20.04.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.03.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.03.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.12.25
|Fresenius Medical Care Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.11.25
|Fresenius Medical Care Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.11.25
|Fresenius Medical Care Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.08.25
|Fresenius Medical Care Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.03.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.03.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Sell
|UBS AG
|02.03.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.04.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|20.04.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.03.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|02.03.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.02.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St.
|38,73
|0,52%
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