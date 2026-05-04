Fresenius Medical Care Aktie

Fresenius Medical Care für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 578580 / ISIN: DE0005785802

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.05.2026 16:43:43

EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

04.05.2026 / 16:43 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Share buyback – Interim Report and Final Report

In the period from April 27, 2026 to April 30, 2026 (each inclusive), 354,183 shares were bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on January 12, 2026, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Acquired shares (number) Weighted average price (in EUR) Transaction volume
(in EUR)		 Trading venue
27 April 2026 61,643 38.7307 2,387,476.54 XETR
28 April 2026 22,000 38.7106 851,633.20 XETR
29 April 2026 36,000 38.1648 1,373,932.80 CEUX
29 April 2026 75,740 38.1917 2,892,639.36 XETR
30 April 2026 58,800 38.1671 2,244,225.48 CEUX
30 April 2026 100,000 38.1714 3,817,140.00 XETR

A total of 10,724,255 shares were acquired within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback.

The purchase of the shares was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.

The Company’s share buyback program announced per ad hoc notification of June 17, 2025, has thus been completed. Overall, a total of 24,848,819 shares have been acquired in the period from August 11, 2025 to April 30, 2026. This corresponds to approximately 8.5% of the share capital of Fresenius Medical Care AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides regular information regarding the progress of share buybacks, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.


04.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2320878  04.05.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St.

mehr Analysen
04.05.26 Fresenius Medical Care Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.04.26 Fresenius Medical Care Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.04.26 Fresenius Medical Care Equal Weight Barclays Capital
20.04.26 Fresenius Medical Care Hold Deutsche Bank AG
13.03.26 Fresenius Medical Care Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St. 38,73 0,52% Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im April 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
03.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 18: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 18
02.05.26 KW 18: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schließt schwächer -- ATX und DAX schlussendlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Montag Verluste. Die Wall Street zeigte sich mit Verlusten. An den Börsen in Asien ging es zum Wochenstart nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen