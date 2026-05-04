EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information



04.05.2026 / 16:43 CET/CEST

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Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Share buyback – Interim Report and Final Report

In the period from April 27, 2026 to April 30, 2026 (each inclusive), 354,183 shares were bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on January 12, 2026, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Acquired shares (number) Weighted average price (in EUR) Transaction volume

(in EUR) Trading venue 27 April 2026 61,643 38.7307 2,387,476.54 XETR 28 April 2026 22,000 38.7106 851,633.20 XETR 29 April 2026 36,000 38.1648 1,373,932.80 CEUX 29 April 2026 75,740 38.1917 2,892,639.36 XETR 30 April 2026 58,800 38.1671 2,244,225.48 CEUX 30 April 2026 100,000 38.1714 3,817,140.00 XETR

A total of 10,724,255 shares were acquired within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback.

The purchase of the shares was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.

The Company’s share buyback program announced per ad hoc notification of June 17, 2025, has thus been completed. Overall, a total of 24,848,819 shares have been acquired in the period from August 11, 2025 to April 30, 2026. This corresponds to approximately 8.5% of the share capital of Fresenius Medical Care AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides regular information regarding the progress of share buybacks, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.