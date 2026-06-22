EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information



22.06.2026 / 14:54 CET/CEST

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Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback



Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Share buyback – Interim Report

In the period from June 15, 2026 to June 19, 2026 (each inclusive), 451,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the first tranche of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on May 28, 2026, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Acquired shares (number) Weighted average price (in EUR) Transaction volume

(in EUR) Trading venue 15 June 2026 80,000 40.5971 3,247,768.00 XETR 16 June 2026 83,000 40.7738 3,384,225.40 XETR 17 June 2026 83,000 40.9359 3,397,679.70 XETR 18 June 2026 85,000 40.9633 3,481,880.50 XETR 19 June 2026 120,000 40.7805 4,893,660.00 XETR

A total of 1,517,000 shares has been acquired within the framework of the first tranche of the share buyback.

The purchase of the shares is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG will provide regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.