EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information



03.08.2026 / 10:59 CET/CEST

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Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Share buyback – Interim Report

In the period from July 27, 2026 to July 31, 2026 (each inclusive), 98,738 shares were bought back within the framework of the first tranche of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on May 28, 2026, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Acquired shares (number) Weighted average price (in EUR) Transaction volume

(in EUR) Trading venue 27 July 2026 1,000 43.6692 43,669.20 XETR 28 July 2026 51,238 43.2877 2,217,975.17 XETR 29 July 2026 15,500 43.7504 678,131.20 XETR 30 July 2026 30,000 44.0330 1,320,990.00 XETR 31 July 2026 1,000 44.6111 44,611.10 XETR

A total of 3,633,778 shares has been acquired within the framework of the first tranche of the share buyback.

The purchase of the shares is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG will provide regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.