Fresenius Medical Care Aktie

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WKN: 578580 / ISIN: DE0005785802

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03.08.2026 10:59:53

EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

03.08.2026 / 10:59 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Share buyback – Interim Report

In the period from July 27, 2026 to July 31, 2026 (each inclusive), 98,738 shares were bought back within the framework of the first tranche of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on May 28, 2026, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Acquired shares (number) Weighted average price (in EUR) Transaction volume
(in EUR)		 Trading venue
27 July 2026 1,000 43.6692 43,669.20 XETR
28 July 2026 51,238 43.2877 2,217,975.17 XETR
29 July 2026 15,500 43.7504 678,131.20 XETR
30 July 2026 30,000 44.0330 1,320,990.00 XETR
31 July 2026 1,000 44.6111 44,611.10 XETR

A total of 3,633,778 shares has been acquired within the framework of the first tranche of the share buyback.

The purchase of the shares is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG will provide regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.


03.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
LEI Code: 549300CP8NY40UP89Q40

 
End of News EQS News Service

2376204  03.08.2026 CET/CEST

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