Fresenius Medical Care Aktie

Fresenius Medical Care für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 578580 / ISIN: DE0005785802

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14.09.2026 14:58:01

EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

14.09.2026 / 14:58 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Share buyback – Interim Report

In the period from September 7, 2026 to September 11, 2026 (each inclusive), 1,010,540 shares were bought back within the framework of the first tranche of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on May 28, 2026, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Acquired shares (number) Weighted average price (in EUR) Transaction volume
(in EUR)		 Trading venue
7 September 2026 81,000 39.1775 3,173,377.50 CEUX
7 September 2026 190,000 39.1737 7,443,003.00 XETR
8 September 2026 30,767 39.6025 1,218,450.12 CEUX
8 September 2026 73,000 39.6023 2,890,967.90 XETR
9 September 2026 60,000 38.4696 2,308,176.00 CEUX
9 September 2026 189,192 38.4975 7,283,419.02 XETR
10 September 2026 29,940 38.6582 1,157,426.51 CEUX
10 September 2026 168,641 38.6336 6,515,208.94 XETR
11 September 2026 8,000 38.6865 309,492.00 CEUX
11 September 2026 180,000 38.6320 6,953,760.00 XETR

A total of 8,774,975 shares has been acquired within the framework of the first tranche of the share buyback.

The purchase of the shares is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG will provide regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.


14.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
LEI Code: 549300CP8NY40UP89Q40

 
End of News EQS News Service

2398846  14.09.2026 CET/CEST

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