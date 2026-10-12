Fresenius Medical Care Aktie
WKN: 578580 / ISIN: DE0005785802
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12.10.2026 16:37:21
EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Share buyback – Interim Report
In the period from October 5, 2026 to October 9, 2026 (each inclusive), 1,031,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the first tranche of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on May 28, 2026, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Shares were bought back as follows:
A total of 10,086,265 shares has been acquired within the framework of the first tranche of the share buyback.
The purchase of the shares is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.
Fresenius Medical Care AG will provide regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.
12.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fresenius Medical Care AG
|Else-Kröner-Straße 1
|61352 Bad Homburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
|LEI Code:
|549300CP8NY40UP89Q40
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2414336 12.10.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St.
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16:37
|EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
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16:37
|EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
09.10.26
|Deutsche Bank AG: Hold für Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St-Aktie (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.26
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: So bewegt sich der LUS-DAX mittags (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.26
|Handel in Frankfurt: Gewinne im DAX (finanzen.at)
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08.10.26
|Börse Frankfurt: DAX zeigt sich nachmittags schwächer (finanzen.at)
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08.10.26
|LUS-DAX-Handel aktuell: LUS-DAX präsentiert sich nachmittags leichter (finanzen.at)
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08.10.26
|Market-Perform für Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St-Aktie nach Bernstein Research-Analyse (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St.
|09.10.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.10.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|07.10.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.09.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.09.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.10.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.10.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|07.10.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.09.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.09.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.08.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|08.05.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.03.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.12.25
|Fresenius Medical Care Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.11.25
|Fresenius Medical Care Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.10.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.09.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.08.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.08.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Sell
|UBS AG
|09.10.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.10.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|30.09.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.09.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.08.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St.
|37,79
|0,72%
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