EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information



12.10.2026 / 16:37 CET/CEST

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Share buyback – Interim Report

In the period from October 5, 2026 to October 9, 2026 (each inclusive), 1,031,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the first tranche of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on May 28, 2026, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Acquired shares (number) Weighted average price (in EUR) Transaction volume

(in EUR) Trading venue 7 October 2026 95,000 37.4565 3,558,367.50 CEUX 7 October 2026 180,000 37.8554 6,813,972.00 XETR 8 October 2026 33,000 36.6252 1,208,631.60 AQEU 8 October 2026 111,000 36.6279 4,065,696.90 CEUX 8 October 2026 16,000 36.6233 585,972.80 TQEX 8 October 2026 206,000 36.6315 7,546,089.00 XETR 9 October 2026 35,500 37.6503 1,336,585.65 AQEU 9 October 2026 119,000 37.6499 4,480,338.10 CEUX 9 October 2026 17,500 37.6485 658,848.75 TQEX 9 October 2026 218,000 37.6509 8,207,896.20 XETR

A total of 10,086,265 shares has been acquired within the framework of the first tranche of the share buyback.

The purchase of the shares is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG will provide regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.