Fresenius Medical Care Aktie
WKN: 578580 / ISIN: DE0005785802
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09.11.2026 12:32:01
EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Share buyback – Interim Report
In the period from November 2, 2026 to November 6, 2026 (each inclusive), 205,197 shares were bought back within the framework of the first tranche of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on May 28, 2026, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Shares were bought back as follows:
A total of 11,252,037 shares has been acquired within the framework of the first tranche of the share buyback.
The purchase of the shares is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.
Fresenius Medical Care AG will provide regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.
09.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fresenius Medical Care AG
|Else-Kröner-Straße 1
|61352 Bad Homburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
|LEI Code:
|549300CP8NY40UP89Q40
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2430886 09.11.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St.
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12:32
|EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
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12:32
|EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
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12:26
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: So performt der LUS-DAX am Montagmittag (finanzen.at)
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12:26
|Aufschläge in Frankfurt: DAX mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
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09:28
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX zum Start mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
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09:28
|Montagshandel in Frankfurt: DAX zum Handelsstart in Grün (finanzen.at)
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06.11.26
|EQS-PVR: Fresenius Medical Care AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
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06.11.26
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX notiert zum Start des Freitagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St.
|07:56
|Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|07:17
|Fresenius Medical Care Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.11.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.11.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|04.11.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07:56
|Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|07:17
|Fresenius Medical Care Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.11.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.11.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|04.11.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.10.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.08.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|08.05.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.03.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.12.25
|Fresenius Medical Care Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07:56
|Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.11.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Sell
|UBS AG
|04.11.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.11.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Sell
|UBS AG
|03.11.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:17
|Fresenius Medical Care Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.11.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.11.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|04.11.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.11.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St.
|41,35
|-1,45%