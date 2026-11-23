Fresenius Medical Care Aktie
WKN: 578580 / ISIN: DE0005785802
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23.11.2026 11:30:21
EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Share buyback – Interim Report
In the period from November 16, 2026, to November 20, 2026 (each inclusive), 1,107,296 shares were bought back within the framework of the first tranche of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on May 28, 2026, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Shares were bought back as follows:
A total of 12,359,833 shares has been acquired within the framework of the first tranche of the share buyback.
The purchase of the shares is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.
Fresenius Medical Care AG will provide regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.
23.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fresenius Medical Care AG
|Else-Kröner-Straße 1
|61352 Bad Homburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
|LEI Code:
|549300CP8NY40UP89Q40
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2440398 23.11.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St.
|
11:30
|EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
11:30
|EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
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20.11.26
|Börse Frankfurt in Rot: LUS-DAX schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.26
|DAX-Handel aktuell: DAX letztendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: So bewegt sich der DAX nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.26
|Handel in Frankfurt: Das macht der LUS-DAX am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.26
|EQS-PVR: Fresenius Medical Care AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
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20.11.26
|Verluste in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St.
|18.11.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.11.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.11.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|09.11.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.11.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.11.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.11.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.11.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|09.11.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.11.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.11.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.10.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.08.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|08.05.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.03.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|10.11.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.11.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.11.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Sell
|UBS AG
|04.11.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.11.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Sell
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.11.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.11.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.11.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|04.11.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St.
|37,91
|1,77%
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