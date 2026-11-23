EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information



23.11.2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Share buyback – Interim Report

In the period from November 16, 2026, to November 20, 2026 (each inclusive), 1,107,296 shares were bought back within the framework of the first tranche of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on May 28, 2026, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Acquired shares (number) Weighted average price (in EUR) Transaction volume

(in EUR) Trading venue 16 November 2026 100 40.3084 4,030.84 XETR 17 November 2026 100 39.8135 3,981.35 XETR 18 November 2026 168,996 38.7268 6,544,674.29 XETR 19 November 2026 37,800 37.5821 1,420,603.38 AQEU 19 November 2026 118,700 37.6050 4,463,713.50 CEUX 19 November 2026 21,700 37.4072 811,736.24 TQEX 19 November 2026 279,300 37.6070 10,503,635.10 XETR 20 November 2026 39,700 37.6541 1,494,867.77 AQEU 20 November 2026 125,900 37.6567 4,740,978.53 CEUX 20 November 2026 22,600 37.6511 850,914.86 TQEX 20 November 2026 292,400 37.6553 11,010,409.72 XETR

A total of 12,359,833 shares has been acquired within the framework of the first tranche of the share buyback.

The purchase of the shares is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG will provide regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.