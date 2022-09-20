Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
20.09.2022 17:37:43

EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Share buyback 12. Interim Announcement
FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

20.09.2022 / 17:37 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art/ 5 para/ 1 lit/ b) and para/ 3 of the Regulation (EU) no/ 596/2014 in connection with art/ 2 para/ 2 and para/ 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no/ 2016/1052

Share buyback 12th Interim announcement

Mannheim September 20, 2022 In the period from September 12, 2022 until and including September 16, 2022 a number of 48,260 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 47,850 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art/ 5 para/ 1 lit/ a) of the Regulation (EU) no/ 596/2014 and art/ 2 para/ 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no/ 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
12/09/2022 158 28.46 AQEU
12/09/2022 122 28.44 CEUX
12/09/2022 192 28.62 TQEX
12/09/2022 6,388 28.46 XETA
13/09/2022 34 27.76 AQEU
13/09/2022 314 28.35 CEUX
13/09/2022 6,852 28.27 XETR
14/09/2022 287 27.69 CEUX
14/09/2022 10,213 27.53 XETR
15/09/2022 150 27.32 AQEU
15/09/2022 103 27.32 CEUX
15/09/2022 8,933 27.15 XETA
15/09/2022 2,514 27.36 XETR
16/09/2022 194 26.70 AQEU
16/09/2022 548 26.81 CEUX
16/09/2022 184 26.58 TQEX
16/09/2022 11,074 26.79 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
12/09/2022 992 23.70 AQEU
12/09/2022 1,087 23.65 CEUX
12/09/2022 189 23.38 TQEX
12/09/2022 6,382 23.69 XETA
13/09/2022 1,056 23.61 AQEU
13/09/2022 1,140 23.64 CEUX
13/09/2022 201 23.86 TQEX
13/09/2022 6,853 23.56 XETR
14/09/2022 1,203 22.95 AQEU
14/09/2022 1,177 22.96 CEUX
14/09/2022 219 23.17 TQEX
14/09/2022 7,151 22.89 XETR
15/09/2022 1,303 22.69 AQEU
15/09/2022 1,276 22.69 CEUX
15/09/2022 227 22.79 TQEX
15/09/2022 6,370 22.59 XETA
15/09/2022 924 22.76 XETR
16/09/2022 1,303 22.43 AQEU
16/09/2022 1,270 22.46 CEUX
16/09/2022 227 22.39 TQEX
16/09/2022 7,300 22.50 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback//

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022 until and including September 16, 2022 amounts to a number of 495,991 preference shares and 499,616 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

 

Mannheim, 20/09/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
Lutz.Ackermann@fuchs.com


20.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News EQS News Service

1446617  20.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1446617&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

16.09.22 FUCHS PETROLUB Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
23.08.22 FUCHS PETROLUB Buy Warburg Research
02.08.22 FUCHS PETROLUB Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
01.08.22 FUCHS PETROLUB Kaufen DZ BANK
01.08.22 FUCHS PETROLUB Buy Deutsche Bank AG

