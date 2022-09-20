EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art/ 5 para/ 1 lit/ b) and para/ 3 of the Regulation (EU) no/ 596/2014 in connection with art/ 2 para/ 2 and para/ 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no/ 2016/1052

Share buyback 12th Interim announcement

Mannheim September 20, 2022 In the period from September 12, 2022 until and including September 16, 2022 a number of 48,260 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 47,850 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art/ 5 para/ 1 lit/ a) of the Regulation (EU) no/ 596/2014 and art/ 2 para/ 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no/ 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 12/09/2022 158 28.46 AQEU 12/09/2022 122 28.44 CEUX 12/09/2022 192 28.62 TQEX 12/09/2022 6,388 28.46 XETA 13/09/2022 34 27.76 AQEU 13/09/2022 314 28.35 CEUX 13/09/2022 6,852 28.27 XETR 14/09/2022 287 27.69 CEUX 14/09/2022 10,213 27.53 XETR 15/09/2022 150 27.32 AQEU 15/09/2022 103 27.32 CEUX 15/09/2022 8,933 27.15 XETA 15/09/2022 2,514 27.36 XETR 16/09/2022 194 26.70 AQEU 16/09/2022 548 26.81 CEUX 16/09/2022 184 26.58 TQEX 16/09/2022 11,074 26.79 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 12/09/2022 992 23.70 AQEU 12/09/2022 1,087 23.65 CEUX 12/09/2022 189 23.38 TQEX 12/09/2022 6,382 23.69 XETA 13/09/2022 1,056 23.61 AQEU 13/09/2022 1,140 23.64 CEUX 13/09/2022 201 23.86 TQEX 13/09/2022 6,853 23.56 XETR 14/09/2022 1,203 22.95 AQEU 14/09/2022 1,177 22.96 CEUX 14/09/2022 219 23.17 TQEX 14/09/2022 7,151 22.89 XETR 15/09/2022 1,303 22.69 AQEU 15/09/2022 1,276 22.69 CEUX 15/09/2022 227 22.79 TQEX 15/09/2022 6,370 22.59 XETA 15/09/2022 924 22.76 XETR 16/09/2022 1,303 22.43 AQEU 16/09/2022 1,270 22.46 CEUX 16/09/2022 227 22.39 TQEX 16/09/2022 7,300 22.50 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback//

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022 until and including September 16, 2022 amounts to a number of 495,991 preference shares and 499,616 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Mannheim, 20/09/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

Lutz.Ackermann@fuchs.com