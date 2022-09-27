Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
27.09.2022 15:29:12

EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Share buyback 13. Interim Announcement
FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

27.09.2022 / 15:29 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art/ 5 para/ 1 lit/ b) and para/ 3 of the Regulation (EU) no/ 596/2014 in connection with art/ 2 para/ 2 and para/ 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no/ 2016/1052

Share buyback 13th Interim announcement

Mannheim September 27, 2022 In the period from September 19, 2022 until and including September 23, 2022 a number of 61,000 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 53,770 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art/ 5 para/ 1 lit/ a) of the Regulation (EU) no/ 596/2014 and art/ 2 para/ 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no/ 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
19/09/2022 879 26.84 CEUX
19/09/2022 374 26.70 TQEX
19/09/2022 11,447 26.63 XETR
20/09/2022 199 26.35 AQEU
20/09/2022 1,126 26.68 CEUX
20/09/2022 10,675 26.65 XETR
21/09/2022 670 26.65 AQEU
21/09/2022 793 26.72 CEUX
21/09/2022 176 26.52 TQEX
21/09/2022 10,461 26.56 XETR
22/09/2022 265 26.43 AQEU
22/09/2022 172 26.62 CEUX
22/09/2022 1 26.58 TQEX
22/09/2022 11,562 26.52 XETR
23/09/2022 45 25.92 AQEU
23/09/2022 2 26.00 CEUX
23/09/2022 12,153 26.20 XETR
       

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
19/09/2022 1,359 22.70 AQEU
19/09/2022 1,343 22.72 CEUX
19/09/2022 240 22.65 TQEX
19/09/2022 7,058 22.71 XETR
20/09/2022 1,393 22.64 AQEU
20/09/2022 1,441 22.62 CEUX
20/09/2022 245 22.65 TQEX
20/09/2022 766 22.60 XETA
20/09/2022 7,105 22.67 XETR
21/09/2022 1,403 22.74 AQEU
21/09/2022 1,438 22.71 CEUX
21/09/2022 109 22.81 TQEX
21/09/2022 1,063 22.67 XETA
21/09/2022 6,407 22.77 XETR
22/09/2022 1,415 22.50 AQEU
22/09/2022 1,454 22.53 CEUX
22/09/2022 242 22.59 TQEX
22/09/2022 305 22.30 XETA
22/09/2022 7,784 22.49 XETR
23/09/2022 1,432 22.12 AQEU
23/09/2022 1,439 22.10 CEUX
23/09/2022 237 22.00 TQEX
23/09/2022 8,092 22.12 XETR

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback//

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022 until and including September 23, 2022 amounts to a number of 556,991 preference shares and 553,386 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

 

Mannheim, 27/09/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
Lutz.Ackermann@fuchs.com


27.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News EQS News Service

1451417  27.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1451417&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Nachrichten