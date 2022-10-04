Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
04.10.2022 13:03:37

EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Share buyback 14. Interim Announcement
FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

04.10.2022 / 13:03 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art/ 5 para/ 1 lit/ b) and para/ 3 of the Regulation (EU) no/ 596/2014 in connection with art/ 2 para/ 2 and para/ 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no/ 2016/1052

Share buyback 14th Interim announcement

Mannheim October 04, 2022 In the period from September 26, 2022 until and including September 30, 2022 a number of 62,900 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 55,300 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art/ 5 para/ 1 lit/ a) of the Regulation (EU) no/ 596/2014 and art/ 2 para/ 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no/ 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
26/09/2022 104 25.17 AQEU
26/09/2022 289 25.34 CEUX
26/09/2022 1 25.28 TQEX
26/09/2022 12,206 25.37 XETR
27/09/2022 72 25.05 CEUX
27/09/2022 212 25.14 XETA
27/09/2022 12,316 25.26 XETR
28/09/2022 79 25.32 CEUX
28/09/2022 233 24.84 TQEX
28/09/2022 499 25.64 XETA
28/09/2022 11,889 25.20 XETR
29/09/2022 7 25.34 AQEU
29/09/2022 210 25.42 CEUX
29/09/2022 12,383 25.35 XETR
30/09/2022 185 25.92 XETA
30/09/2022 12,215 25.77 XETR
       

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
26/09/2022 1,417 22.14 AQEU
26/09/2022 1,420 22.10 CEUX
26/09/2022 230 22.10 TQEX
26/09/2022 338 22.00 XETA
26/09/2022 7,595 22.14 XETR
27/09/2022 1,411 21.89 AQEU
27/09/2022 1,408 21.88 CEUX
27/09/2022 228 21.90 TQEX
27/09/2022 244 21.85 XETA
27/09/2022 7,509 21.86 XETR
28/09/2022 1,390 21.43 AQEU
28/09/2022 1,387 21.43 CEUX
28/09/2022 222 21.40 TQEX
28/09/2022 291 21.40 XETA
28/09/2022 7,310 21.45 XETR
29/09/2022 1,510 21.42 AQEU
29/09/2022 1,418 21.46 CEUX
29/09/2022 238 21.31 TQEX
29/09/2022 271 21.60 XETA
29/09/2022 7,363 21.55 XETR
30/09/2022 1,662 22.06 AQEU
30/09/2022 2,392 22.04 CEUX
30/09/2022 401 22.46 TQEX
30/09/2022 1,798 22.55 XETA
30/09/2022 5,847 22.05 XETR

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback//

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022 until and including September 30, 2022 amounts to a number of 619,891 preference shares and 608,686 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

 

Mannheim, 04/10/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
Lutz.Ackermann@fuchs.com


04.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News EQS News Service

1456385  04.10.2022 CET/CEST

