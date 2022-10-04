EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art/ 5 para/ 1 lit/ b) and para/ 3 of the Regulation (EU) no/ 596/2014 in connection with art/ 2 para/ 2 and para/ 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no/ 2016/1052

Share buyback 14th Interim announcement

Mannheim October 04, 2022 In the period from September 26, 2022 until and including September 30, 2022 a number of 62,900 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 55,300 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art/ 5 para/ 1 lit/ a) of the Regulation (EU) no/ 596/2014 and art/ 2 para/ 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no/ 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 26/09/2022 104 25.17 AQEU 26/09/2022 289 25.34 CEUX 26/09/2022 1 25.28 TQEX 26/09/2022 12,206 25.37 XETR 27/09/2022 72 25.05 CEUX 27/09/2022 212 25.14 XETA 27/09/2022 12,316 25.26 XETR 28/09/2022 79 25.32 CEUX 28/09/2022 233 24.84 TQEX 28/09/2022 499 25.64 XETA 28/09/2022 11,889 25.20 XETR 29/09/2022 7 25.34 AQEU 29/09/2022 210 25.42 CEUX 29/09/2022 12,383 25.35 XETR 30/09/2022 185 25.92 XETA 30/09/2022 12,215 25.77 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 26/09/2022 1,417 22.14 AQEU 26/09/2022 1,420 22.10 CEUX 26/09/2022 230 22.10 TQEX 26/09/2022 338 22.00 XETA 26/09/2022 7,595 22.14 XETR 27/09/2022 1,411 21.89 AQEU 27/09/2022 1,408 21.88 CEUX 27/09/2022 228 21.90 TQEX 27/09/2022 244 21.85 XETA 27/09/2022 7,509 21.86 XETR 28/09/2022 1,390 21.43 AQEU 28/09/2022 1,387 21.43 CEUX 28/09/2022 222 21.40 TQEX 28/09/2022 291 21.40 XETA 28/09/2022 7,310 21.45 XETR 29/09/2022 1,510 21.42 AQEU 29/09/2022 1,418 21.46 CEUX 29/09/2022 238 21.31 TQEX 29/09/2022 271 21.60 XETA 29/09/2022 7,363 21.55 XETR 30/09/2022 1,662 22.06 AQEU 30/09/2022 2,392 22.04 CEUX 30/09/2022 401 22.46 TQEX 30/09/2022 1,798 22.55 XETA 30/09/2022 5,847 22.05 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback//

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022 until and including September 30, 2022 amounts to a number of 619,891 preference shares and 608,686 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Mannheim, 04/10/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

Lutz.Ackermann@fuchs.com