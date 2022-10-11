EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art/ 5 para/ 1 lit/ b) and para/ 3 of the Regulation (EU) no/ 596/2014 in connection with art/ 2 para/ 2 and para/ 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no/ 2016/1052

Share buyback 15th Interim announcement

Mannheim October 11, 2022 In the period from October 3, 2022 until and including October 7, 2022 a number of 42,300 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 61,695 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art/ 5 para/ 1 lit/ a) of the Regulation (EU) no/ 596/2014 and art/ 2 para/ 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no/ 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 03/10/2022 150 26.16 AQEU 03/10/2022 271 26.13 CEUX 03/10/2022 64 26.16 TQEX 03/10/2022 100 26.64 XETA 03/10/2022 11,715 26.14 XETR 04/10/2022 150 27.28 AQEU 04/10/2022 316 27.89 CEUX 04/10/2022 5 28.04 XETA 04/10/2022 7,829 27.63 XETR 05/10/2022 202 27.92 AQEU 05/10/2022 7,098 27.85 XETR 06/10/2022 150 28.16 AQEU 06/10/2022 184 27.98 TQEX 06/10/2022 6,366 28.07 XETR 07/10/2022 26 27.44 AQEU 07/10/2022 266 27.62 CEUX 07/10/2022 7,408 27.78 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 03/10/2022 1,761 22.23 AQEU 03/10/2022 2,404 22.23 CEUX 03/10/2022 410 22.27 TQEX 03/10/2022 7,700 22.18 XETR 04/10/2022 1,842 23.03 AQEU 04/10/2022 2,440 23.07 CEUX 04/10/2022 413 23.10 TQEX 04/10/2022 622 23.05 XETA 04/10/2022 6,118 23.07 XETR 05/10/2022 1,912 22.60 AQEU 05/10/2022 2,491 22.57 CEUX 05/10/2022 392 22.53 TQEX 05/10/2022 7,490 22.52 XETR 06/10/2022 1,916 22.68 AQEU 06/10/2022 2,593 22.60 CEUX 06/10/2022 409 22.58 TQEX 06/10/2022 1,219 22.50 XETA 06/10/2022 6,863 22.57 XETR 07/10/2022 1,960 22.53 AQEU 07/10/2022 2,605 22.48 CEUX 07/10/2022 406 22.61 TQEX 07/10/2022 915 22.15 XETA 07/10/2022 6,814 22.38 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback//

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022 until and including October 7, 2022 amounts to a number of 662,191 preference shares and 670,381 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Mannheim, 11/10/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

Lutz.Ackermann@fuchs.com