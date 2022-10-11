Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.10.2022 13:57:03

EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Share buyback 15. Interim Announcement
FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

11.10.2022 / 13:57 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art/ 5 para/ 1 lit/ b) and para/ 3 of the Regulation (EU) no/ 596/2014 in connection with art/ 2 para/ 2 and para/ 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no/ 2016/1052

Share buyback 15th Interim announcement

Mannheim October 11, 2022 In the period from October 3, 2022 until and including October 7, 2022 a number of 42,300 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 61,695 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art/ 5 para/ 1 lit/ a) of the Regulation (EU) no/ 596/2014 and art/ 2 para/ 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no/ 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
03/10/2022 150 26.16 AQEU
03/10/2022 271 26.13 CEUX
03/10/2022 64 26.16 TQEX
03/10/2022 100 26.64 XETA
03/10/2022 11,715 26.14 XETR
04/10/2022 150 27.28 AQEU
04/10/2022 316 27.89 CEUX
04/10/2022 5 28.04 XETA
04/10/2022 7,829 27.63 XETR
05/10/2022 202 27.92 AQEU
05/10/2022 7,098 27.85 XETR
06/10/2022 150 28.16 AQEU
06/10/2022 184 27.98 TQEX
06/10/2022 6,366 28.07 XETR
07/10/2022 26 27.44 AQEU
07/10/2022 266 27.62 CEUX
07/10/2022 7,408 27.78 XETR
       

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
03/10/2022 1,761 22.23 AQEU
03/10/2022 2,404 22.23 CEUX
03/10/2022 410 22.27 TQEX
03/10/2022 7,700 22.18 XETR
04/10/2022 1,842 23.03 AQEU
04/10/2022 2,440 23.07 CEUX
04/10/2022 413 23.10 TQEX
04/10/2022 622 23.05 XETA
04/10/2022 6,118 23.07 XETR
05/10/2022 1,912 22.60 AQEU
05/10/2022 2,491 22.57 CEUX
05/10/2022 392 22.53 TQEX
05/10/2022 7,490 22.52 XETR
06/10/2022 1,916 22.68 AQEU
06/10/2022 2,593 22.60 CEUX
06/10/2022 409 22.58 TQEX
06/10/2022 1,219 22.50 XETA
06/10/2022 6,863 22.57 XETR
07/10/2022 1,960 22.53 AQEU
07/10/2022 2,605 22.48 CEUX
07/10/2022 406 22.61 TQEX
07/10/2022 915 22.15 XETA
07/10/2022 6,814 22.38 XETR

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback//

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022 until and including October 7, 2022 amounts to a number of 662,191 preference shares and 670,381 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

 

Mannheim, 11/10/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
Lutz.Ackermann@fuchs.com


11.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News EQS News Service

1460913  11.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1460913&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Analysen

11.10.22 FUCHS PETROLUB Buy Warburg Research
10.10.22 FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral UBS AG
04.10.22 FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral UBS AG
04.10.22 FUCHS PETROLUB Buy Deutsche Bank AG
16.09.22 FUCHS PETROLUB Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ 27,32 -2,01% FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zurückhaltung vor Fed-Protokoll: ATX im Minus -- DAX wieder in Grün -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneins
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Mittwoch abermals bergab. Der DAX legt in einem volatilen Handel inzwischen zu. Zur Mitte der Woche konnten sich die Börsen in Fernost nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen