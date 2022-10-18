Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.10.2022 12:18:45

EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Share buyback 16. Interim Announcement
FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

18.10.2022 / 12:18 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 16th Interim announcement

Mannheim October 18, 2022 In the period from October 10, 2022 until and including October 14, 2022 a number of 43,689 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 61,681 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
10/10/2022 150 27.82 AQEU
10/10/2022 155 27.87 CEUX
10/10/2022 330 27.41 TQEX
10/10/2022 7,465 27.73 XETR
11/10/2022 297 27.32 AQEU
11/10/2022 185 27.02 CEUX
11/10/2022 59 27.30 TQEX
11/10/2022 10,309 27.16 XETR
12/10/2022 166 27.54 TQEX
12/10/2022 8,234 27.61 XETR
13/10/2022 708 27.97 CEUX
13/10/2022 518 27.99 TQEX
13/10/2022 8,513 27.58 XETR
14/10/2022 175 28.56 CEUX
14/10/2022 6,425 28.59 XETR
       

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
10/10/2022 1,975 22.62 AQEU
10/10/2022 2,689 22.54 CEUX
10/10/2022 405 22.63 TQEX
10/10/2022 1,857 22.70 XETA
10/10/2022 5,874 22.53 XETR
11/10/2022 1,968 22.54 AQEU
11/10/2022 2,669 22.56 CEUX
11/10/2022 398 22.58 TQEX
11/10/2022 332 22.65 XETA
11/10/2022 7,033 22.51 XETR
12/10/2022 1,860 22.83 AQEU
12/10/2022 2,708 22.84 CEUX
12/10/2022 365 22.95 TQEX
12/10/2022 1,579 22.90 XETA
12/10/2022 5,669 22.79 XETR
13/10/2022 1,794 23.09 AQEU
13/10/2022 2,627 22.96 CEUX
13/10/2022 378 23.19 TQEX
13/10/2022 256 22.80 XETA
13/10/2022 6,845 23.02 XETR
14/10/2022 1,863 22.87 AQEU
14/10/2022 2,705 22.92 CEUX
14/10/2022 392 22.86 TQEX
14/10/2022 215 22.40 XETA
14/10/2022 7,225 22.84 XETR

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022 until and including October 14, 2022 amounts to a number of 705,880 preference shares and 732,062 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

 

Mannheim, 18/10/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
Lutz,Ackermann@fuchs,com


18.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News EQS News Service

1466053  18.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1466053&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Nachrichten