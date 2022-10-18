EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 16th Interim announcement

Mannheim October 18, 2022 In the period from October 10, 2022 until and including October 14, 2022 a number of 43,689 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 61,681 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 10/10/2022 150 27.82 AQEU 10/10/2022 155 27.87 CEUX 10/10/2022 330 27.41 TQEX 10/10/2022 7,465 27.73 XETR 11/10/2022 297 27.32 AQEU 11/10/2022 185 27.02 CEUX 11/10/2022 59 27.30 TQEX 11/10/2022 10,309 27.16 XETR 12/10/2022 166 27.54 TQEX 12/10/2022 8,234 27.61 XETR 13/10/2022 708 27.97 CEUX 13/10/2022 518 27.99 TQEX 13/10/2022 8,513 27.58 XETR 14/10/2022 175 28.56 CEUX 14/10/2022 6,425 28.59 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 10/10/2022 1,975 22.62 AQEU 10/10/2022 2,689 22.54 CEUX 10/10/2022 405 22.63 TQEX 10/10/2022 1,857 22.70 XETA 10/10/2022 5,874 22.53 XETR 11/10/2022 1,968 22.54 AQEU 11/10/2022 2,669 22.56 CEUX 11/10/2022 398 22.58 TQEX 11/10/2022 332 22.65 XETA 11/10/2022 7,033 22.51 XETR 12/10/2022 1,860 22.83 AQEU 12/10/2022 2,708 22.84 CEUX 12/10/2022 365 22.95 TQEX 12/10/2022 1,579 22.90 XETA 12/10/2022 5,669 22.79 XETR 13/10/2022 1,794 23.09 AQEU 13/10/2022 2,627 22.96 CEUX 13/10/2022 378 23.19 TQEX 13/10/2022 256 22.80 XETA 13/10/2022 6,845 23.02 XETR 14/10/2022 1,863 22.87 AQEU 14/10/2022 2,705 22.92 CEUX 14/10/2022 392 22.86 TQEX 14/10/2022 215 22.40 XETA 14/10/2022 7,225 22.84 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022 until and including October 14, 2022 amounts to a number of 705,880 preference shares and 732,062 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Mannheim, 18/10/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

Lutz,Ackermann@fuchs,com