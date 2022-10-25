EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 17th Interim announcement

Mannheim October 25, 2022 In the period from October 17, 2022 until and including October 21, 2022 a number of 33,200 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 68,280 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 17/10/2022 380 28.56 AQEU 17/10/2022 253 28.44 CEUX 17/10/2022 7 28.52 TQEX 17/10/2022 5,960 28.33 XETR 18/10/2022 57 28.41 AQEU 18/10/2022 151 28.72 CEUX 18/10/2022 6,392 28.55 XETR 19/10/2022 135 28.28 CEUX 19/10/2022 1 28.30 TQEX 19/10/2022 6,514 28.37 XETR 20/10/2022 227 28.58 AQEU 20/10/2022 6,423 28.42 XETR 21/10/2022 7 28.12 TQEX 21/10/2022 267 28.18 XETA 21/10/2022 6,426 28.14 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 17/10/2022 2,050 22.33 AQEU 17/10/2022 3,442 22.34 CEUX 17/10/2022 399 22.27 TQEX 17/10/2022 100 22.30 XETA 17/10/2022 7,009 22.33 XETR 18/10/2022 2,079 22.76 AQEU 18/10/2022 3,396 22.78 CEUX 18/10/2022 395 22.53 TQEX 18/10/2022 1,839 23.05 XETA 18/10/2022 5,321 22.72 XETR 19/10/2022 2,244 23.32 AQEU 19/10/2022 3,618 23.33 CEUX 19/10/2022 410 23.17 TQEX 19/10/2022 459 23.45 XETA 19/10/2022 7,069 23.33 XETR 20/10/2022 2,411 23.32 AQEU 20/10/2022 3,725 23.32 CEUX 20/10/2022 438 23.31 TQEX 20/10/2022 7,876 23.34 XETR 21/10/2022 2,551 23.35 AQEU 21/10/2022 3,801 23.34 CEUX 21/10/2022 451 23.40 TQEX 21/10/2022 208 23.25 XETA 21/10/2022 6,989 23.34 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022 until and including October 21, 2022 amounts to a number of 739,080 preference shares and 800,342 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Mannheim, 25/10/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

