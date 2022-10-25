25.10.2022 12:03:48

EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Share buyback 17. Interim Announcement
FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

25.10.2022 / 12:03 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 17th Interim announcement

Mannheim October 25, 2022 In the period from October 17, 2022 until and including October 21, 2022 a number of 33,200 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 68,280 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
17/10/2022 380 28.56 AQEU
17/10/2022 253 28.44 CEUX
17/10/2022 7 28.52 TQEX
17/10/2022 5,960 28.33 XETR
18/10/2022 57 28.41 AQEU
18/10/2022 151 28.72 CEUX
18/10/2022 6,392 28.55 XETR
19/10/2022 135 28.28 CEUX
19/10/2022 1 28.30 TQEX
19/10/2022 6,514 28.37 XETR
20/10/2022 227 28.58 AQEU
20/10/2022 6,423 28.42 XETR
21/10/2022 7 28.12 TQEX
21/10/2022 267 28.18 XETA
21/10/2022 6,426 28.14 XETR
       

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
17/10/2022 2,050 22.33 AQEU
17/10/2022 3,442 22.34 CEUX
17/10/2022 399 22.27 TQEX
17/10/2022 100 22.30 XETA
17/10/2022 7,009 22.33 XETR
18/10/2022 2,079 22.76 AQEU
18/10/2022 3,396 22.78 CEUX
18/10/2022 395 22.53 TQEX
18/10/2022 1,839 23.05 XETA
18/10/2022 5,321 22.72 XETR
19/10/2022 2,244 23.32 AQEU
19/10/2022 3,618 23.33 CEUX
19/10/2022 410 23.17 TQEX
19/10/2022 459 23.45 XETA
19/10/2022 7,069 23.33 XETR
20/10/2022 2,411 23.32 AQEU
20/10/2022 3,725 23.32 CEUX
20/10/2022 438 23.31 TQEX
20/10/2022 7,876 23.34 XETR
21/10/2022 2,551 23.35 AQEU
21/10/2022 3,801 23.34 CEUX
21/10/2022 451 23.40 TQEX
21/10/2022 208 23.25 XETA
21/10/2022 6,989 23.34 XETR

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022 until and including October 21, 2022 amounts to a number of 739,080 preference shares and 800,342 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

 

Mannheim, 25/10/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
Lutz,Ackermann@fuchs,com


25.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News EQS News Service

1471449  25.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1471449&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Nachrichten