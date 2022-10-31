NEU: CARDANO, POLKADOT und SOLANA gebührenfrei bei BISON handeln. Jetzt alle Coins entdecken.-w-
31.10.2022 12:13:56

EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Share buyback 18. Interim Announcement
FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

31.10.2022 / 12:13 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 18th Interim announcement

Mannheim October 31, 2022 In the period from October 24, 2022 until and including October 28, 2022 a number of 32,640 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 75,651 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
24/10/2022 44 28.50 AQEU
24/10/2022 6,596 28.42 XETR
25/10/2022 71 28.41 CEUX
25/10/2022 26 28.62 TQEX
25/10/2022 6,553 28.37 XETR
26/10/2022 406 29.22 CEUX
26/10/2022 97 29.10 TQEX
26/10/2022 5,982 29.09 XETR
27/10/2022 95 29.34 CEUX
27/10/2022 6,385 29.29 XETR
28/10/2022 6,385 29.54 XETR
       

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
24/10/2022 2,644 23.42 AQEU
24/10/2022 3,850 23.39 CEUX
24/10/2022 528 23.35 TQEX
24/10/2022 7,922 23.39 XETR
25/10/2022 2,823 23.75 AQEU
25/10/2022 3,941 23.72 CEUX
25/10/2022 539 23.82 TQEX
25/10/2022 8,420 23.74 XETR
26/10/2022 2,884 24.48 AQEU
26/10/2022 3,995 24.48 CEUX
26/10/2022 570 24.54 TQEX
26/10/2022 1,594 24.25 XETA
26/10/2022 6,797 24.49 XETR
27/10/2022 2,934 24.22 AQEU
27/10/2022 4,019 24.20 CEUX
27/10/2022 558 24.20 TQEX
27/10/2022 2 24.30 XETA
27/10/2022 7,401 24.21 XETR
28/10/2022 2,883 24.19 AQEU
28/10/2022 3,056 24.20 CEUX
28/10/2022 397 24.20 TQEX
28/10/2022 7,894 24.22 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022 until and including October 28, 2022 amounts to a number of 771,720 preference shares and 875,993 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

 

Mannheim, 31/10/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com


31.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News EQS News Service

1475545  31.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1475545&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Nachrichten