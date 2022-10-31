EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 18th Interim announcement

Mannheim October 31, 2022 In the period from October 24, 2022 until and including October 28, 2022 a number of 32,640 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 75,651 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 24/10/2022 44 28.50 AQEU 24/10/2022 6,596 28.42 XETR 25/10/2022 71 28.41 CEUX 25/10/2022 26 28.62 TQEX 25/10/2022 6,553 28.37 XETR 26/10/2022 406 29.22 CEUX 26/10/2022 97 29.10 TQEX 26/10/2022 5,982 29.09 XETR 27/10/2022 95 29.34 CEUX 27/10/2022 6,385 29.29 XETR 28/10/2022 6,385 29.54 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 24/10/2022 2,644 23.42 AQEU 24/10/2022 3,850 23.39 CEUX 24/10/2022 528 23.35 TQEX 24/10/2022 7,922 23.39 XETR 25/10/2022 2,823 23.75 AQEU 25/10/2022 3,941 23.72 CEUX 25/10/2022 539 23.82 TQEX 25/10/2022 8,420 23.74 XETR 26/10/2022 2,884 24.48 AQEU 26/10/2022 3,995 24.48 CEUX 26/10/2022 570 24.54 TQEX 26/10/2022 1,594 24.25 XETA 26/10/2022 6,797 24.49 XETR 27/10/2022 2,934 24.22 AQEU 27/10/2022 4,019 24.20 CEUX 27/10/2022 558 24.20 TQEX 27/10/2022 2 24.30 XETA 27/10/2022 7,401 24.21 XETR 28/10/2022 2,883 24.19 AQEU 28/10/2022 3,056 24.20 CEUX 28/10/2022 397 24.20 TQEX 28/10/2022 7,894 24.22 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022 until and including October 28, 2022 amounts to a number of 771,720 preference shares and 875,993 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Mannheim, 31/10/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

