EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 19th Interim announcement

Mannheim November 8, 2022 In the period from October 31, 2022 until and including November 4, 2022 a number of 31,310 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 65,265 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 31/10/2022 625 28.86 AQEU 31/10/2022 700 28.91 CEUX 31/10/2022 2 29.06 TQEX 31/10/2022 5,203 28.93 XETR 01/11/2022 1 29.96 AQEU 01/11/2022 136 29.26 CEUX 01/11/2022 14 29.94 XETA 01/11/2022 6,209 29.67 XETR 02/11/2022 276 30.27 AQEU 02/11/2022 149 30.22 CEUX 02/11/2022 28 30.82 XETA 02/11/2022 5,777 30.34 XETR 03/11/2022 116 30.62 AQEU 03/11/2022 178 30.60 CEUX 03/11/2022 5,896 30.45 XETR 04/11/2022 162 31.16 AQEU 04/11/2022 327 31.35 CEUX 04/11/2022 125 31.44 XETA 04/11/2022 5,386 31.26 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 31/10/2022 2,884 24.37 AQEU 31/10/2022 3,265 24.36 CEUX 31/10/2022 398 24.30 TQEX 31/10/2022 7,838 24.37 XETR 01/11/2022 2,856 24.74 AQEU 01/11/2022 3,002 24.69 CEUX 01/11/2022 389 24.60 TQEX 01/11/2022 7,262 24.74 XETR 02/11/2022 2,830 25.15 AQEU 02/11/2022 2,857 25.13 CEUX 02/11/2022 370 25.08 TQEX 02/11/2022 127 25.25 XETA 02/11/2022 6,558 25.16 XETR 03/11/2022 2,784 25.04 AQEU 03/11/2022 2,928 25.00 CEUX 03/11/2022 388 25.05 TQEX 03/11/2022 5,277 25.03 XETR 04/11/2022 2,732 25.70 AQEU 04/11/2022 3,075 25.69 CEUX 04/11/2022 385 25.56 TQEX 04/11/2022 7,060 25.68 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022 until and including November 4, 2022 amounts to a number of 803,030 preference shares and 938,258 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Mannheim, 08/11/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com