08.11.2022 11:25:52

EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Share buyback 19. Interim Announcement
FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

08.11.2022 / 11:25 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 19th Interim announcement

Mannheim November 8, 2022 In the period from October 31, 2022 until and including November 4, 2022 a number of 31,310 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 65,265 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
31/10/2022 625 28.86 AQEU
31/10/2022 700 28.91 CEUX
31/10/2022 2 29.06 TQEX
31/10/2022 5,203 28.93 XETR
01/11/2022 1 29.96 AQEU
01/11/2022 136 29.26 CEUX
01/11/2022 14 29.94 XETA
01/11/2022 6,209 29.67 XETR
02/11/2022 276 30.27 AQEU
02/11/2022 149 30.22 CEUX
02/11/2022 28 30.82 XETA
02/11/2022 5,777 30.34 XETR
03/11/2022 116 30.62 AQEU
03/11/2022 178 30.60 CEUX
03/11/2022 5,896 30.45 XETR
04/11/2022 162 31.16 AQEU
04/11/2022 327 31.35 CEUX
04/11/2022 125 31.44 XETA
04/11/2022 5,386 31.26 XETR
       

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
31/10/2022 2,884 24.37 AQEU
31/10/2022 3,265 24.36 CEUX
31/10/2022 398 24.30 TQEX
31/10/2022 7,838 24.37 XETR
01/11/2022 2,856 24.74 AQEU
01/11/2022 3,002 24.69 CEUX
01/11/2022 389 24.60 TQEX
01/11/2022 7,262 24.74 XETR
02/11/2022 2,830 25.15 AQEU
02/11/2022 2,857 25.13 CEUX
02/11/2022 370 25.08 TQEX
02/11/2022 127 25.25 XETA
02/11/2022 6,558 25.16 XETR
03/11/2022 2,784 25.04 AQEU
03/11/2022 2,928 25.00 CEUX
03/11/2022 388 25.05 TQEX
03/11/2022 5,277 25.03 XETR
04/11/2022 2,732 25.70 AQEU
04/11/2022 3,075 25.69 CEUX
04/11/2022 385 25.56 TQEX
04/11/2022 7,060 25.68 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022 until and including November 4, 2022 amounts to a number of 803,030 preference shares and 938,258 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

 

Mannheim, 08/11/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com


08.11.2022 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News EQS News Service

1481919  08.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1481919&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

