Kurzfristig Kryptos kaufen oder sparen? Bei Bison jetzt individuelle Anlagemöglichkeiten entdecken.-w-
22.11.2022 12:24:59

EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Share buyback 21st Interim Announcement
FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

22.11.2022 / 12:24 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 21st Interim announcement

Mannheim November 22, 2022 In the period from November 14, 2022, until and including November 18, 2022, a number of 26,189 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 54,298 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
14/11/2022 4,484 34.70 XETR
15/11/2022 78 35.03 CEUX
15/11/2022 111 34.94 TQEX
15/11/2022 5,236 34.88 XETR
16/11/2022 9 34.96 AQEU
16/11/2022 185 34.58 CEUX
16/11/2022 5,256 34.76 XETR
17/11/2022 141 35.12 CEUX
17/11/2022 5,269 35.10 XETR
18/11/2022 51 33.78 AQEU
18/11/2022 5,369 34.39 XETR
       

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
14/11/2022 2,500 28.04 AQEU
14/11/2022 2,258 28.01 CEUX
14/11/2022 342 28.05 TQEX
14/11/2022 871 28.00 XETA
14/11/2022 6,229 28.03 XETR
15/11/2022 2,260 27.89 AQEU
15/11/2022 2,208 27.88 CEUX
15/11/2022 340 27.97 TQEX
15/11/2022 6,922 27.91 XETR
16/11/2022 2,276 27.72 AQEU
16/11/2022 1,954 27.70 CEUX
16/11/2022 311 27.58 TQEX
16/11/2022 461 27.90 XETA
16/11/2022 6,126 27.70 XETR
17/11/2022 2,125 27.97 AQEU
17/11/2022 1,883 27.97 CEUX
17/11/2022 301 27.95 TQEX
17/11/2022 6,191 27.94 XETR
18/11/2022 2,017 28.17 AQEU
18/11/2022 1,191 28.17 CEUX
18/11/2022 277 28.10 TQEX
18/11/2022 5,255 28.14 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including November 18, 2022, amounts to a number of 853,100 preference shares and 1,062,487 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

 

Mannheim, 22/11/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com


22.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News EQS News Service

1493753  22.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1493753&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Nachrichten