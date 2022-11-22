EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 21st Interim announcement

Mannheim November 22, 2022 In the period from November 14, 2022, until and including November 18, 2022, a number of 26,189 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 54,298 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 14/11/2022 4,484 34.70 XETR 15/11/2022 78 35.03 CEUX 15/11/2022 111 34.94 TQEX 15/11/2022 5,236 34.88 XETR 16/11/2022 9 34.96 AQEU 16/11/2022 185 34.58 CEUX 16/11/2022 5,256 34.76 XETR 17/11/2022 141 35.12 CEUX 17/11/2022 5,269 35.10 XETR 18/11/2022 51 33.78 AQEU 18/11/2022 5,369 34.39 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 14/11/2022 2,500 28.04 AQEU 14/11/2022 2,258 28.01 CEUX 14/11/2022 342 28.05 TQEX 14/11/2022 871 28.00 XETA 14/11/2022 6,229 28.03 XETR 15/11/2022 2,260 27.89 AQEU 15/11/2022 2,208 27.88 CEUX 15/11/2022 340 27.97 TQEX 15/11/2022 6,922 27.91 XETR 16/11/2022 2,276 27.72 AQEU 16/11/2022 1,954 27.70 CEUX 16/11/2022 311 27.58 TQEX 16/11/2022 461 27.90 XETA 16/11/2022 6,126 27.70 XETR 17/11/2022 2,125 27.97 AQEU 17/11/2022 1,883 27.97 CEUX 17/11/2022 301 27.95 TQEX 17/11/2022 6,191 27.94 XETR 18/11/2022 2,017 28.17 AQEU 18/11/2022 1,191 28.17 CEUX 18/11/2022 277 28.10 TQEX 18/11/2022 5,255 28.14 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including November 18, 2022, amounts to a number of 853,100 preference shares and 1,062,487 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Mannheim, 22/11/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

