EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

13.12.2022 11:33:53

FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

13.12.2022 / 11:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 24th Interim announcement

Mannheim December 13, 2022 In the period from December 5, 2022, until and including December 9, 2022, a number of 38,350 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 36,238 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
05/12/2022 153 33.38 AQEU
05/12/2022 7,517 33.28 XETR
06/12/2022 149 33.50 AQEU
06/12/2022 7,521 33.37 XETR
07/12/2022 281 33.30 CEUX
07/12/2022 7,389 33.34 XETR
08/12/2022 146 33.34 TQEX
08/12/2022 7,524 33.44 XETR
09/12/2022 175 33.74 AQEU
09/12/2022 237 33.66 CEUX
09/12/2022 159 33.76 XETA
09/12/2022 7,099 33.72 XETR
       

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
05/12/2022 1,340 29.05 AQEU
05/12/2022 1,210 29.03 CEUX
05/12/2022 134 29.01 TQEX
05/12/2022 387 29.30 XETA
05/12/2022 4,729 29.05 XETR
06/12/2022 1,288 29.15 AQEU
06/12/2022 1,145 29.18 CEUX
06/12/2022 125 29.10 TQEX
06/12/2022 175 29.25 XETA
06/12/2022 4,761 29.15 XETR
07/12/2022 1,247 29.00 AQEU
07/12/2022 1,128 29.00 CEUX
07/12/2022 130 28.95 TQEX
07/12/2022 4,795 28.98 XETR
08/12/2022 1,237 28.96 AQEU
08/12/2022 1,141 28.90 CEUX
08/12/2022 123 28.85 TQEX
08/12/2022 987 28.80 XETA
08/12/2022 3,792 28.95 XETR
09/12/2022 1,200 28.97 AQEU
09/12/2022 1,055 28.95 CEUX
09/12/2022 118 28.91 TQEX
09/12/2022 3,991 28.97 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including December 9, 2022, amounts to a number of 963,730 preference shares and 1,182,274 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

 

Mannheim, 13/12/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com


Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
