EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 24th Interim announcement

Mannheim December 13, 2022 In the period from December 5, 2022, until and including December 9, 2022, a number of 38,350 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 36,238 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 05/12/2022 153 33.38 AQEU 05/12/2022 7,517 33.28 XETR 06/12/2022 149 33.50 AQEU 06/12/2022 7,521 33.37 XETR 07/12/2022 281 33.30 CEUX 07/12/2022 7,389 33.34 XETR 08/12/2022 146 33.34 TQEX 08/12/2022 7,524 33.44 XETR 09/12/2022 175 33.74 AQEU 09/12/2022 237 33.66 CEUX 09/12/2022 159 33.76 XETA 09/12/2022 7,099 33.72 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 05/12/2022 1,340 29.05 AQEU 05/12/2022 1,210 29.03 CEUX 05/12/2022 134 29.01 TQEX 05/12/2022 387 29.30 XETA 05/12/2022 4,729 29.05 XETR 06/12/2022 1,288 29.15 AQEU 06/12/2022 1,145 29.18 CEUX 06/12/2022 125 29.10 TQEX 06/12/2022 175 29.25 XETA 06/12/2022 4,761 29.15 XETR 07/12/2022 1,247 29.00 AQEU 07/12/2022 1,128 29.00 CEUX 07/12/2022 130 28.95 TQEX 07/12/2022 4,795 28.98 XETR 08/12/2022 1,237 28.96 AQEU 08/12/2022 1,141 28.90 CEUX 08/12/2022 123 28.85 TQEX 08/12/2022 987 28.80 XETA 08/12/2022 3,792 28.95 XETR 09/12/2022 1,200 28.97 AQEU 09/12/2022 1,055 28.95 CEUX 09/12/2022 118 28.91 TQEX 09/12/2022 3,991 28.97 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including December 9, 2022, amounts to a number of 963,730 preference shares and 1,182,274 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Mannheim, 13/12/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

