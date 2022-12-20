|
20.12.2022 09:51:44
EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
/ Share buyback 25. Interim Announcement
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback 25th Interim announcement
Mannheim December 20, 2022 In the period from December 12, 2022, until and including December 16, 2022, a number of 38,350 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 32,300 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.
Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:
Preference shares
Ordinary shares
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including December 16, 2022, amounts to a number of 1,002,080 preference shares and 1,214,574 ordinary shares.
The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.
Mannheim, 20/12/2022
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
The Executive Board
Contact
20.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FUCHS PETROLUB SE
|Einsteinstraße 11
|68169 Mannheim
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fuchs.com/gruppe
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1517607 20.12.2022 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
|34,12
|0,00%
