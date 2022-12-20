Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen - Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON. -w-
20.12.2022 09:51:44

EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Share buyback 25. Interim Announcement
FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

20.12.2022 / 09:51 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 25th Interim announcement

Mannheim December 20, 2022 In the period from December 12, 2022, until and including December 16, 2022, a number of 38,350 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 32,300 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
12/12/2022 330 33.46 CEUX
12/12/2022 135 33.40 TQEX
12/12/2022 7,205 33.46 XETR
13/12/2022 7,670 34.21 XETR
14/12/2022 13 34.18 AQEU
14/12/2022 215 34.54 CEUX
14/12/2022 9 34.18 TQEX
14/12/2022 130 34.50 XETA
14/12/2022 7,303 34.31 XETR
15/12/2022 142 33.98 CEUX
15/12/2022 7,528 33.87 XETR
16/12/2022 144 33.28 CEUX
16/12/2022 7,526 33.35 XETR
       

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
12/12/2022 1,160 28.97 AQEU
12/12/2022 1,026 28.98 CEUX
12/12/2022 116 28.90 TQEX
12/12/2022 4,298 28.95 XETR
13/12/2022 1,178 29.12 AQEU
13/12/2022 1,036 29.14 CEUX
13/12/2022 115 28.92 TQEX
13/12/2022 162 29.15 XETA
13/12/2022 4,009 29.24 XETR
14/12/2022 1,226 29.29 AQEU
14/12/2022 1,090 29.33 CEUX
14/12/2022 114 29.39 TQEX
14/12/2022 3,570 29.28 XETR
15/12/2022 1,218 29.07 AQEU
15/12/2022 1,135 29.08 CEUX
15/12/2022 112 29.19 TQEX
15/12/2022 4,135 29.03 XETR
16/12/2022 1,169 28.42 AQEU
16/12/2022 1,141 28.38 CEUX
16/12/2022 117 28.35 TQEX
16/12/2022 479 28.35 XETA
16/12/2022 3,694 28.42 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including December 16, 2022, amounts to a number of 1,002,080 preference shares and 1,214,574 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

 

Mannheim, 20/12/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com


20.12.2022 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News EQS News Service

1517607  20.12.2022 CET/CEST

