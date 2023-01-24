EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

24.01.2023 10:21:45

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 30th Interim announcement

Mannheim January 24th, 2023 In the period from January 16, 2023, until and including January 20, 2023, a number of 38,352 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 29,981 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
16/01/2023 114 35.92 AQEU
16/01/2023 744 35.74 CEUX
16/01/2023 123 35.88 TQEX
16/01/2023 6,689 35.76 XETR
17/01/2023 311 36.17 CEUX
17/01/2023 222 35.84 XETA
17/01/2023 7,137 36.01 XETR
18/01/2023 45 36.24 AQEU
18/01/2023 549 36.44 CEUX
18/01/2023 17 36.66 TQEX
18/01/2023 7,059 36.42 XETR
19/01/2023 142 36.54 AQEU
19/01/2023 7,530 36.59 XETR
20/01/2023 536 37.32 CEUX
20/01/2023 7,134 37.09 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
16/01/2023 957 29.61 AQEU
16/01/2023 945 29.61 CEUX
16/01/2023 165 29.42 TQEX
16/01/2023 235 29.70 XETA
16/01/2023 3,412 29.65 XETR
17/01/2023 960 29.90 AQEU
17/01/2023 914 29.94 CEUX
17/01/2023 163 30.05 TQEX
17/01/2023 157 29.65 XETA
17/01/2023 3,606 29.86 XETR
18/01/2023 927 30.10 AQEU
18/01/2023 928 30.02 CEUX
18/01/2023 162 30.03 TQEX
18/01/2023 150 30.25 XETA
18/01/2023 3,600 30.01 XETR
19/01/2023 959 30.18 AQEU
19/01/2023 991 30.17 CEUX
19/01/2023 161 30.24 TQEX
19/01/2023 147 30.25 XETA
19/01/2023 3,542 30.18 XETR
20/01/2023 997 30.62 AQEU
20/01/2023 986 30.61 CEUX
20/01/2023 164 30.52 TQEX
20/01/2023 3,753 30.62 XETR

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including January 20, 2023, amounts to a number of 1,186,162 preference shares and 1,354,895 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

 

Mannheim, 24/01/2023

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz,ackermann@fuchs,com


24.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
