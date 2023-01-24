|
24.01.2023 10:21:45
EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
/ Share buyback 30. Interim Announcement
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback 30th Interim announcement
Mannheim January 24th, 2023 In the period from January 16, 2023, until and including January 20, 2023, a number of 38,352 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 29,981 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.
Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:
Preference shares
Ordinary shares
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including January 20, 2023, amounts to a number of 1,186,162 preference shares and 1,354,895 ordinary shares.
The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.
Mannheim, 24/01/2023
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
The Executive Board
Contact
24.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FUCHS PETROLUB SE
|Einsteinstraße 11
|68169 Mannheim
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fuchs.com/gruppe
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1542259 24.01.2023 CET/CEST
