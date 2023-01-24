EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 30th Interim announcement

Mannheim January 24th, 2023 In the period from January 16, 2023, until and including January 20, 2023, a number of 38,352 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 29,981 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 16/01/2023 114 35.92 AQEU 16/01/2023 744 35.74 CEUX 16/01/2023 123 35.88 TQEX 16/01/2023 6,689 35.76 XETR 17/01/2023 311 36.17 CEUX 17/01/2023 222 35.84 XETA 17/01/2023 7,137 36.01 XETR 18/01/2023 45 36.24 AQEU 18/01/2023 549 36.44 CEUX 18/01/2023 17 36.66 TQEX 18/01/2023 7,059 36.42 XETR 19/01/2023 142 36.54 AQEU 19/01/2023 7,530 36.59 XETR 20/01/2023 536 37.32 CEUX 20/01/2023 7,134 37.09 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 16/01/2023 957 29.61 AQEU 16/01/2023 945 29.61 CEUX 16/01/2023 165 29.42 TQEX 16/01/2023 235 29.70 XETA 16/01/2023 3,412 29.65 XETR 17/01/2023 960 29.90 AQEU 17/01/2023 914 29.94 CEUX 17/01/2023 163 30.05 TQEX 17/01/2023 157 29.65 XETA 17/01/2023 3,606 29.86 XETR 18/01/2023 927 30.10 AQEU 18/01/2023 928 30.02 CEUX 18/01/2023 162 30.03 TQEX 18/01/2023 150 30.25 XETA 18/01/2023 3,600 30.01 XETR 19/01/2023 959 30.18 AQEU 19/01/2023 991 30.17 CEUX 19/01/2023 161 30.24 TQEX 19/01/2023 147 30.25 XETA 19/01/2023 3,542 30.18 XETR 20/01/2023 997 30.62 AQEU 20/01/2023 986 30.61 CEUX 20/01/2023 164 30.52 TQEX 20/01/2023 3,753 30.62 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including January 20, 2023, amounts to a number of 1,186,162 preference shares and 1,354,895 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Mannheim, 24/01/2023

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

