31.01.2023 10:56:16

EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Share buyback 31. Interim Announcement
FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

31.01.2023 / 10:56 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 31st Interim announcement

Mannheim January 31st, 2023 In the period from January 23, 2023, until and including January 27, 2023, a number of 38,350 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 31,500 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
23/01/2023 329 37.25 CEUX
23/01/2023 16 37.23 TQEX
23/01/2023 7,325 37.39 XETR
24/01/2023 48 36.62 AQEU
24/01/2023 266 36.61 CEUX
24/01/2023 18 36.58 TQEX
24/01/2023 145 36.34 XETA
24/01/2023 7,193 36.75 XETR
25/01/2023 313 36.26 AQEU
25/01/2023 1,040 36.21 CEUX
25/01/2023 57 36.28 TQEX
25/01/2023 92 36.24 XETA
25/01/2023 6,168 36.20 XETR
26/01/2023 260 36.40 AQEU
26/01/2023 328 36.42 CEUX
26/01/2023 48 36.42 TQEX
26/01/2023 31 36.44 XETA
26/01/2023 7,003 36.32 XETR
27/01/2023 157 36.32 AQEU
27/01/2023 135 36.38 CEUX
27/01/2023 45 36.26 TQEX
27/01/2023 7,333 36.29 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
23/01/2023 1,043 30.72 AQEU
23/01/2023 1,016 30.77 CEUX
23/01/2023 173 30.81 TQEX
23/01/2023 3,868 30.74 XETR
24/01/2023 1,072 30.56 AQEU
24/01/2023 1,080 30.53 CEUX
24/01/2023 199 30.79 TQEX
24/01/2023 150 30.30 XETA
24/01/2023 3,899 30.53 XETR
25/01/2023 1,082 30.15 AQEU
25/01/2023 1,094 30.05 CEUX
25/01/2023 198 29.95 TQEX
25/01/2023 43 30.05 XETA
25/01/2023 3,983 30.06 XETR
26/01/2023 1,031 30.19 AQEU
26/01/2023 1,065 30.17 CEUX
26/01/2023 193 30.05 TQEX
26/01/2023 1,243 30.13 XETA
26/01/2023 2,768 30.18 XETR
27/01/2023 1,027 30.39 AQEU
27/01/2023 1,076 30.43 CEUX
27/01/2023 196 30.45 TQEX
27/01/2023 4,001 30.37 XETR

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including January 27, 2023, amounts to a number of 1,224,512 preference shares and 1,386,395 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

 

Mannheim, 31/01/2023

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz,ackermann@fuchs,com


31.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News EQS News Service

1547755  31.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1547755&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Analysen

30.01.23 FUCHS PETROLUB Buy Deutsche Bank AG
16.01.23 FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral UBS AG
13.12.22 FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral UBS AG
28.11.22 FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral UBS AG
07.11.22 FUCHS PETROLUB Outperform Oddo BHF

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ 35,88 -0,83% FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen belasten: ATX kämpft sich ins Plus vor -- DAX gibt nach - Börsenhandel in Asien endet auf rotem Terrain
Trotz schwacher US-Vorgaben und Zinssorgen schafft es der heimische Aktienmarkt auf grünes Terrain. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es ebenfalls abwärts. Mit Verlusten präsentierten sich die Märkte in Asien.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen