EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 31st Interim announcement

Mannheim January 31st, 2023 In the period from January 23, 2023, until and including January 27, 2023, a number of 38,350 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 31,500 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 23/01/2023 329 37.25 CEUX 23/01/2023 16 37.23 TQEX 23/01/2023 7,325 37.39 XETR 24/01/2023 48 36.62 AQEU 24/01/2023 266 36.61 CEUX 24/01/2023 18 36.58 TQEX 24/01/2023 145 36.34 XETA 24/01/2023 7,193 36.75 XETR 25/01/2023 313 36.26 AQEU 25/01/2023 1,040 36.21 CEUX 25/01/2023 57 36.28 TQEX 25/01/2023 92 36.24 XETA 25/01/2023 6,168 36.20 XETR 26/01/2023 260 36.40 AQEU 26/01/2023 328 36.42 CEUX 26/01/2023 48 36.42 TQEX 26/01/2023 31 36.44 XETA 26/01/2023 7,003 36.32 XETR 27/01/2023 157 36.32 AQEU 27/01/2023 135 36.38 CEUX 27/01/2023 45 36.26 TQEX 27/01/2023 7,333 36.29 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 23/01/2023 1,043 30.72 AQEU 23/01/2023 1,016 30.77 CEUX 23/01/2023 173 30.81 TQEX 23/01/2023 3,868 30.74 XETR 24/01/2023 1,072 30.56 AQEU 24/01/2023 1,080 30.53 CEUX 24/01/2023 199 30.79 TQEX 24/01/2023 150 30.30 XETA 24/01/2023 3,899 30.53 XETR 25/01/2023 1,082 30.15 AQEU 25/01/2023 1,094 30.05 CEUX 25/01/2023 198 29.95 TQEX 25/01/2023 43 30.05 XETA 25/01/2023 3,983 30.06 XETR 26/01/2023 1,031 30.19 AQEU 26/01/2023 1,065 30.17 CEUX 26/01/2023 193 30.05 TQEX 26/01/2023 1,243 30.13 XETA 26/01/2023 2,768 30.18 XETR 27/01/2023 1,027 30.39 AQEU 27/01/2023 1,076 30.43 CEUX 27/01/2023 196 30.45 TQEX 27/01/2023 4,001 30.37 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including January 27, 2023, amounts to a number of 1,224,512 preference shares and 1,386,395 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Mannheim, 31/01/2023

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

