07.02.2023 11:26:59

EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Share buyback 32. Interim Announcement
FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

07.02.2023 / 11:26 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 32nd Interim announcement

Mannheim February 7th, 2023 In the period from January 30, 2023, until and including February 03, 2023, a number of 38,350 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 29,540 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
30/01/2023 7,670 36.20 XETR
31/01/2023 111 35.92 AQEU
31/01/2023 316 36.22 CEUX
31/01/2023 7,243 36.10 XETR
01/02/2023 131 36.50 AQEU
01/02/2023 109 36.72 CEUX
01/02/2023 7,430 36.72 XETR
02/02/2023 141 36.94 CEUX
02/02/2023 7,529 36.88 XETR
03/02/2023 518 36.69 AQEU
03/02/2023 699 36.68 CEUX
03/02/2023 6,453 36.51 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
30/01/2023 989 30.51 AQEU
30/01/2023 1,067 30.45 CEUX
30/01/2023 195 30.31 TQEX
30/01/2023 4,049 30.45 XETR
31/01/2023 944 30.32 AQEU
31/01/2023 1,070 30.28 CEUX
31/01/2023 198 30.45 TQEX
31/01/2023 2,545 30.34 XETR
01/02/2023 925 30.70 AQEU
01/02/2023 1,053 30.61 CEUX
01/02/2023 199 30.51 TQEX
01/02/2023 137 30.65 XETA
01/02/2023 3,969 30.67 XETR
02/02/2023 898 31.01 AQEU
02/02/2023 1,039 30.93 CEUX
02/02/2023 185 30.80 TQEX
02/02/2023 4,178 30.98 XETR
03/02/2023 820 31.06 AQEU
03/02/2023 973 31.10 CEUX
03/02/2023 176 31.05 TQEX
03/02/2023 3,931 31.00 XETR

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including February 3, 2023, amounts to a number of 1,262,862 preference shares and 1,415,935 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

 

Mannheim, 07/02/2023

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz,ackermann@fuchs,com


07.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News EQS News Service

1553703  07.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1553703&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Analysen

30.01.23 FUCHS PETROLUB Buy Deutsche Bank AG
16.01.23 FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral UBS AG
13.12.22 FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral UBS AG
28.11.22 FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral UBS AG
07.11.22 FUCHS PETROLUB Outperform Oddo BHF