EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 33rd Interim announcement

Mannheim February 13th, 2023 In the period from February 06, 2023, until and including February 10, 2023, a number of 38,350 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 28,270 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 06/02/2023 183 36.70 CEUX 06/02/2023 68 36.70 TQEX 06/02/2023 7,419 36.69 XETR 07/02/2023 148 36.72 CEUX 07/02/2023 7,522 36.74 XETR 08/02/2023 17 37.80 AQEU 08/02/2023 162 37.08 CEUX 08/02/2023 7,491 37.67 XETR 09/02/2023 127 36.74 CEUX 09/02/2023 3 36.74 TQEX 09/02/2023 7,540 37.22 XETR 10/02/2023 124 36.06 CEUX 10/02/2023 7,546 36.25 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 06/02/2023 790 31.10 AQEU 06/02/2023 929 31.10 CEUX 06/02/2023 169 31.05 TQEX 06/02/2023 486 31.00 XETA 06/02/2023 3,426 31.11 XETR 07/02/2023 775 31.01 AQEU 07/02/2023 851 30.98 CEUX 07/02/2023 163 31.05 TQEX 07/02/2023 1,244 31.05 XETA 07/02/2023 2,567 30.97 XETR 08/02/2023 756 31.51 AQEU 08/02/2023 831 31.49 CEUX 08/02/2023 163 31.47 TQEX 08/02/2023 19 31.15 XETA 08/02/2023 3,701 31.43 XETR 09/02/2023 760 31.29 AQEU 09/02/2023 834 31.33 CEUX 09/02/2023 169 31.30 TQEX 09/02/2023 3,937 31.31 XETR 10/02/2023 777 30.79 AQEU 10/02/2023 857 30.82 CEUX 10/02/2023 172 30.79 TQEX 10/02/2023 3,894 30.84 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including February 10, 2023, amounts to a number of 1,301,212 preference shares and 1,444,205 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Mannheim, 13/02/2023

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

