EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

13.02.2023 / 14:21 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 33rd Interim announcement

Mannheim February 13th, 2023 In the period from February 06, 2023, until and including February 10, 2023, a number of 38,350 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 28,270 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
06/02/2023 183 36.70 CEUX
06/02/2023 68 36.70 TQEX
06/02/2023 7,419 36.69 XETR
07/02/2023 148 36.72 CEUX
07/02/2023 7,522 36.74 XETR
08/02/2023 17 37.80 AQEU
08/02/2023 162 37.08 CEUX
08/02/2023 7,491 37.67 XETR
09/02/2023 127 36.74 CEUX
09/02/2023 3 36.74 TQEX
09/02/2023 7,540 37.22 XETR
10/02/2023 124 36.06 CEUX
10/02/2023 7,546 36.25 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
06/02/2023 790 31.10 AQEU
06/02/2023 929 31.10 CEUX
06/02/2023 169 31.05 TQEX
06/02/2023 486 31.00 XETA
06/02/2023 3,426 31.11 XETR
07/02/2023 775 31.01 AQEU
07/02/2023 851 30.98 CEUX
07/02/2023 163 31.05 TQEX
07/02/2023 1,244 31.05 XETA
07/02/2023 2,567 30.97 XETR
08/02/2023 756 31.51 AQEU
08/02/2023 831 31.49 CEUX
08/02/2023 163 31.47 TQEX
08/02/2023 19 31.15 XETA
08/02/2023 3,701 31.43 XETR
09/02/2023 760 31.29 AQEU
09/02/2023 834 31.33 CEUX
09/02/2023 169 31.30 TQEX
09/02/2023 3,937 31.31 XETR
10/02/2023 777 30.79 AQEU
10/02/2023 857 30.82 CEUX
10/02/2023 172 30.79 TQEX
10/02/2023 3,894 30.84 XETR

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including February 10, 2023, amounts to a number of 1,301,212 preference shares and 1,444,205 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

 

Mannheim, 13/02/2023

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz,ackermann@fuchs,com


13.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News EQS News Service

1558385  13.02.2023 CET/CEST

