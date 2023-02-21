EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 34rd Interim announcement

Mannheim February 21th, 2023 In the period from February 13, 2023, until and including February 17, 2023, a number of 38,350 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 26,249 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 13/02/2023 233 36.57 AQEU 13/02/2023 38 36.34 CEUX 13/02/2023 146 36.78 TQEX 13/02/2023 7,253 36.68 XETR 14/02/2023 250 36.91 AQEU 14/02/2023 280 36.87 CEUX 14/02/2023 383 36.97 TQEX 14/02/2023 6,757 36.75 XETR 15/02/2023 34 37.58 CEUX 15/02/2023 7,636 36.93 XETR 16/02/2023 123 37.66 AQEU 16/02/2023 114 37.64 CEUX 16/02/2023 7,433 37.52 XETR 17/02/2023 767 37.54 CEUX 17/02/2023 48 37.56 TQEX 17/02/2023 6,855 37.45 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 13/02/2023 724 31.10 AQEU 13/02/2023 826 31.06 CEUX 13/02/2023 170 31.10 TQEX 13/02/2023 249 31.15 XETA 13/02/2023 3,320 31.09 XETR 14/02/2023 715 31.17 AQEU 14/02/2023 814 31.21 CEUX 14/02/2023 174 31.30 TQEX 14/02/2023 90 31.05 XETA 14/02/2023 3,493 31.24 XETR 15/02/2023 705 31.63 AQEU 15/02/2023 855 31.58 CEUX 15/02/2023 175 31.59 TQEX 15/02/2023 3,565 31.60 XETR 16/02/2023 732 31.79 AQEU 16/02/2023 839 31.79 CEUX 16/02/2023 170 31.90 TQEX 16/02/2023 397 31.65 XETA 16/02/2023 2,811 31.77 XETR 17/02/2023 641 31.67 AQEU 17/02/2023 862 31.62 CEUX 17/02/2023 179 31.62 TQEX 17/02/2023 1,220 31.63 XETA 17/02/2023 2,523 31.65 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including February 17, 2023, amounts to a number of 1,339,562 preference shares and 1,470,454 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Mannheim, 21/02/2023

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

