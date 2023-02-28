28.02.2023 13:50:18

EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Share buyback 35. Interim Announcement
FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

28.02.2023 / 13:50 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 35th Interim announcement

Mannheim February 28th, 2023 In the period from February 20, 2023, until and including February 24, 2023, a number of 38,350 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 25,710 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
20/02/2023 1,013 37.67 AQEU
20/02/2023 805 37.66 CEUX
20/02/2023 241 37.64 TQEX
20/02/2023 5,611 37.61 XETR
21/02/2023 250 37.72 AQEU
21/02/2023 438 37.69 CEUX
21/02/2023 160 37.70 XETA
21/02/2023 6,822 37.66 XETR
22/02/2023 56 37.62 AQEU
22/02/2023 119 37.82 CEUX
22/02/2023 1 37.82 TQEX
22/02/2023 7,494 37.55 XETR
23/02/2023 294 38.01 CEUX
23/02/2023 7,376 38.06 XETR
24/02/2023 449 36.62 AQEU
24/02/2023 114 36.62 TQEX
24/02/2023 7,107 36.95 XETR
       

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
20/02/2023 612 31.68 AQEU
20/02/2023 843 31.69 CEUX
20/02/2023 175 31.67 TQEX
20/02/2023 832 31.70 XETA
20/02/2023 3,038 31.67 XETR
21/02/2023 493 31.77 AQEU
21/02/2023 793 31.73 CEUX
21/02/2023 146 31.71 TQEX
21/02/2023 1 31.65 XETA
21/02/2023 3,061 31.74 XETR
22/02/2023 556 31.62 AQEU
22/02/2023 746 31.67 CEUX
22/02/2023 143 31.75 TQEX
22/02/2023 3,715 31.64 XETR
23/02/2023 556 31.60 AQEU
23/02/2023 784 31.66 CEUX
23/02/2023 143 31.65 TQEX
23/02/2023 1,209 31.45 XETA
23/02/2023 2,508 31.63 XETR
24/02/2023 430 30.93 AQEU
24/02/2023 898 30.82 CEUX
24/02/2023 143 30.95 TQEX
24/02/2023 3,885 30.67 XETR
       

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including February 24, 2023, amounts to a number of 1,377,912 preference shares and 1,496,164 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

 

Mannheim, 28/02/2023

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz,ackermann@fuchs,com


28.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News EQS News Service

1570899  28.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1570899&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Nachrichten