EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 35th Interim announcement

Mannheim February 28th, 2023 In the period from February 20, 2023, until and including February 24, 2023, a number of 38,350 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 25,710 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 20/02/2023 1,013 37.67 AQEU 20/02/2023 805 37.66 CEUX 20/02/2023 241 37.64 TQEX 20/02/2023 5,611 37.61 XETR 21/02/2023 250 37.72 AQEU 21/02/2023 438 37.69 CEUX 21/02/2023 160 37.70 XETA 21/02/2023 6,822 37.66 XETR 22/02/2023 56 37.62 AQEU 22/02/2023 119 37.82 CEUX 22/02/2023 1 37.82 TQEX 22/02/2023 7,494 37.55 XETR 23/02/2023 294 38.01 CEUX 23/02/2023 7,376 38.06 XETR 24/02/2023 449 36.62 AQEU 24/02/2023 114 36.62 TQEX 24/02/2023 7,107 36.95 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 20/02/2023 612 31.68 AQEU 20/02/2023 843 31.69 CEUX 20/02/2023 175 31.67 TQEX 20/02/2023 832 31.70 XETA 20/02/2023 3,038 31.67 XETR 21/02/2023 493 31.77 AQEU 21/02/2023 793 31.73 CEUX 21/02/2023 146 31.71 TQEX 21/02/2023 1 31.65 XETA 21/02/2023 3,061 31.74 XETR 22/02/2023 556 31.62 AQEU 22/02/2023 746 31.67 CEUX 22/02/2023 143 31.75 TQEX 22/02/2023 3,715 31.64 XETR 23/02/2023 556 31.60 AQEU 23/02/2023 784 31.66 CEUX 23/02/2023 143 31.65 TQEX 23/02/2023 1,209 31.45 XETA 23/02/2023 2,508 31.63 XETR 24/02/2023 430 30.93 AQEU 24/02/2023 898 30.82 CEUX 24/02/2023 143 30.95 TQEX 24/02/2023 3,885 30.67 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including February 24, 2023, amounts to a number of 1,377,912 preference shares and 1,496,164 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Mannheim, 28/02/2023

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

lutz,ackermann@fuchs,com