06.03.2023 16:40:45

EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Share buyback 36. Interim Announcement
FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

06.03.2023 / 16:40 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 36th Interim announcement

Mannheim March 6th, 2023 In the period from February 27, 2023, until and including March 3, 2023, a number of 38,350 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 34,554 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
27/02/2023 284 37.58 AQEU
27/02/2023 164 37.90 CEUX
27/02/2023 7,222 37.65 XETR
28/02/2023 125 37.92 AQEU
28/02/2023 679 37.90 CEUX
28/02/2023 6,866 37.87 XETR
01/03/2023 120 38.78 TQEX
01/03/2023 7,550 38.54 XETR
02/03/2023 7,670 39.01 XETR
03/03/2023 236 39.36 CEUX
03/03/2023 26 39.24 TQEX
03/03/2023 7,408 39.25 XETR
       

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
27/02/2023 621 30.94 AQEU
27/02/2023 933 30.92 CEUX
27/02/2023 147 30.90 TQEX
27/02/2023 3,999 30.92 XETR
28/02/2023 671 30.98 AQEU
28/02/2023 964 30.99 CEUX
28/02/2023 156 30.98 TQEX
28/02/2023 4,409 30.97 XETR
01/03/2023 803 31.14 AQEU
01/03/2023 1,409 31.14 CEUX
01/03/2023 262 31.24 TQEX
01/03/2023 5,026 31.15 XETR
02/03/2023 851 31.37 AQEU
02/03/2023 1,314 31.41 CEUX
02/03/2023 173 31.25 TQEX
02/03/2023 4,910 31.43 XETR
03/03/2023 853 31.62 AQEU
03/03/2023 1,578 31.59 CEUX
03/03/2023 191 31.60 TQEX
03/03/2023 5,284 31.58 XETR
       

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including March 3, 2023, amounts to a number of 1,416,262 preference shares and 1,530,718 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

 

Mannheim, 06/03/2023

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com


06.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News EQS News Service

1575873  06.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1575873&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Analysen

13.02.23 FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral UBS AG
08.02.23 FUCHS PETROLUB Add Baader Bank
30.01.23 FUCHS PETROLUB Buy Deutsche Bank AG
16.01.23 FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral UBS AG
13.12.22 FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!