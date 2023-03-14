EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

14.03.2023 11:13:48

14.03.2023 / 11:13 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 37th Interim announcement

Mannheim March 14th, 2023 In the period from March 6, 2023, until and including March 10, 2023, a number of 38,228 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 44,564 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
06/03/2023 41 39.58 AQEU
06/03/2023 482 39.48 CEUX
06/03/2023 238 39.49 TQEX
06/03/2023 6,909 39.52 XETR
07/03/2023 331 39.42 CEUX
07/03/2023 375 39.26 TQEX
07/03/2023 6,964 39.24 XETR
08/03/2023 135 36.78 CEUX
08/03/2023 7,535 37.20 XETR
09/03/2023 231 37.10 AQEU
09/03/2023 58 37.04 CEUX
09/03/2023 25 37.04 TQEX
09/03/2023 7,356 36.91 XETR
10/03/2023 544 37.60 CEUX
10/03/2023 7,004 37.92 XETR
       

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
06/03/2023 866 31.88 AQEU
06/03/2023 1,996 31.91 CEUX
06/03/2023 418 31.92 TQEX
06/03/2023 5,320 31.91 XETR
07/03/2023 824 31.81 AQEU
07/03/2023 1,920 31.86 CEUX
07/03/2023 397 31.81 TQEX
07/03/2023 5,392 31.82 XETR
08/03/2023 883 30.39 AQEU
08/03/2023 2,073 30.24 CEUX
08/03/2023 394 30.48 TQEX
08/03/2023 5,529 30.14 XETR
09/03/2023 916 29.56 AQEU
09/03/2023 2,164 29.49 CEUX
09/03/2023 418 29.58 TQEX
09/03/2023 5,876 29.47 XETR
10/03/2023 929 30.14 AQEU
10/03/2023 2,017 30.14 CEUX
10/03/2023 412 29.96 TQEX
10/03/2023 5,820 30.13 XETR
       

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including March 10, 2023, amounts to a number of 1,454,490 preference shares and 1,575,282 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

 

Mannheim, 14/03/2023

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com


Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
