EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Share buyback 39. Interim announcement
FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

27.03.2023 / 16:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 39th Interim Announcement

Mannheim March 27th, 2023 In the period from March 20, 2023, until and including March 24, 2023, a number of 38,350 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 51,118 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
20/03/2023 320 38.18 CEUX
20/03/2023 126 37.90 TQEX
20/03/2023 7,224 37.70 XETR
21/03/2023 43 38.44 AQEU
21/03/2023 384 38.46 CEUX
21/03/2023 7,243 38.39 XETR
22/03/2023 365 38.73 AQEU
22/03/2023 501 38.72 CEUX
22/03/2023 6,804 38.63 XETR
23/03/2023 116 38.82 AQEU
23/03/2023 742 38.73 CEUX
23/03/2023 6,812 38.57 XETR
24/03/2023 511 38.03 CEUX
24/03/2023 119 37.90 XETA
24/03/2023 7,040 38.08 XETR
       

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
20/03/2023 1,126 30.39 AQEU
20/03/2023 2,241 30.38 CEUX
20/03/2023 422 30.29 TQEX
20/03/2023 151 30.35 XETA
20/03/2023 6,260 30.49 XETR
21/03/2023 1,163 30.80 AQEU
21/03/2023 2,275 30.82 CEUX
21/03/2023 423 30.76 TQEX
21/03/2023 40 30.65 XETA
21/03/2023 5,633 30.79 XETR
22/03/2023 1,193 30.92 AQEU
22/03/2023 2,306 30.97 CEUX
22/03/2023 433 30.98 TQEX
22/03/2023 1,085 30.85 XETA
22/03/2023 5,683 30.91 XETR
23/03/2023 663 30.88 AQEU
23/03/2023 2,314 31.04 CEUX
23/03/2023 164 30.85 TQEX
23/03/2023 146 31.50 XETA
23/03/2023 6,697 31.10 XETR
24/03/2023 1,147 30.73 AQEU
24/03/2023 2,178 30.71 CEUX
24/03/2023 436 30.91 TQEX
24/03/2023 6,939 30.69 XETR
       

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including March 24, 2023, amounts to a number of 1,531,190 preference shares and 1,675,555 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

 

Mannheim, 27/03/2023

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com


27.03.2023 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
