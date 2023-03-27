EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 39th Interim Announcement

Mannheim March 27th, 2023 In the period from March 20, 2023, until and including March 24, 2023, a number of 38,350 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 51,118 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 20/03/2023 320 38.18 CEUX 20/03/2023 126 37.90 TQEX 20/03/2023 7,224 37.70 XETR 21/03/2023 43 38.44 AQEU 21/03/2023 384 38.46 CEUX 21/03/2023 7,243 38.39 XETR 22/03/2023 365 38.73 AQEU 22/03/2023 501 38.72 CEUX 22/03/2023 6,804 38.63 XETR 23/03/2023 116 38.82 AQEU 23/03/2023 742 38.73 CEUX 23/03/2023 6,812 38.57 XETR 24/03/2023 511 38.03 CEUX 24/03/2023 119 37.90 XETA 24/03/2023 7,040 38.08 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 20/03/2023 1,126 30.39 AQEU 20/03/2023 2,241 30.38 CEUX 20/03/2023 422 30.29 TQEX 20/03/2023 151 30.35 XETA 20/03/2023 6,260 30.49 XETR 21/03/2023 1,163 30.80 AQEU 21/03/2023 2,275 30.82 CEUX 21/03/2023 423 30.76 TQEX 21/03/2023 40 30.65 XETA 21/03/2023 5,633 30.79 XETR 22/03/2023 1,193 30.92 AQEU 22/03/2023 2,306 30.97 CEUX 22/03/2023 433 30.98 TQEX 22/03/2023 1,085 30.85 XETA 22/03/2023 5,683 30.91 XETR 23/03/2023 663 30.88 AQEU 23/03/2023 2,314 31.04 CEUX 23/03/2023 164 30.85 TQEX 23/03/2023 146 31.50 XETA 23/03/2023 6,697 31.10 XETR 24/03/2023 1,147 30.73 AQEU 24/03/2023 2,178 30.71 CEUX 24/03/2023 436 30.91 TQEX 24/03/2023 6,939 30.69 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including March 24, 2023, amounts to a number of 1,531,190 preference shares and 1,675,555 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Mannheim, 27/03/2023

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

