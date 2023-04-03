EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 40th Interim Announcement

Mannheim April 3rd, 2023 In the period from March 27, 2023, until and including March 31, 2023, a number of 38,350 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 46,777 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 27/03/2023 449 38.06 CEUX 27/03/2023 7,221 38.03 XETR 28/03/2023 246 37.57 AQEU 28/03/2023 291 37.60 CEUX 28/03/2023 7,133 37.62 XETR 29/03/2023 253 37.62 AQEU 29/03/2023 940 37.71 CEUX 29/03/2023 166 37.66 TQEX 29/03/2023 6,311 37.67 XETR 30/03/2023 172 37.62 AQEU 30/03/2023 453 37.91 CEUX 30/03/2023 116 37.92 TQEX 30/03/2023 6,929 37.83 XETR 31/03/2023 365 37.55 AQEU 31/03/2023 367 37.64 CEUX 31/03/2023 6,938 37.58 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 27/03/2023 1,128 31.03 AQEU 27/03/2023 2,196 31.05 CEUX 27/03/2023 462 30.93 TQEX 27/03/2023 586 31.15 XETA 27/03/2023 6,328 31.02 XETR 28/03/2023 1,016 31.01 AQEU 28/03/2023 2,062 31.06 CEUX 28/03/2023 421 30.96 TQEX 28/03/2023 5,757 31.06 XETR 29/03/2023 901 31.30 AQEU 29/03/2023 1,954 31.32 CEUX 29/03/2023 416 31.27 TQEX 29/03/2023 6,037 31.34 XETR 30/03/2023 779 31.57 AQEU 30/03/2023 1,817 31.57 CEUX 30/03/2023 394 31.60 TQEX 30/03/2023 5,722 31.57 XETR 31/03/2023 975 31.56 AQEU 31/03/2023 1,851 31.59 CEUX 31/03/2023 199 31.40 TQEX 31/03/2023 5,776 31.54 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including March 31, 2023, amounts to a number of 1,569,540 preference shares and 1,722,332 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Mannheim, 03/04/2023

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com