11.04.2023 14:50:18

EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Share buyback 41. Interim announcement
FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

11.04.2023 / 14:50 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 41st Interim Announcement

Mannheim April 11th, 2023 In the period from April 3, 2023, until and including April 7, 2023, a number of 30,680 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 29,982 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
03/04/2023 404 37.35 AQEU
03/04/2023 316 37.51 CEUX
03/04/2023 84 37.39 TQEX
03/04/2023 6,866 37.37 XETR
04/04/2023 557 37.77 AQEU
04/04/2023 452 37.81 CEUX
04/04/2023 3 37.70 TQEX
04/04/2023 6,658 37.83 XETR
05/04/2023 120 37.06 AQEU
05/04/2023 143 37.24 CEUX
05/04/2023 664 37.22 TQEX
05/04/2023 6,743 37.27 XETR
06/04/2023 1,195 37.35 CEUX
06/04/2023 6,475 37.23 XETR
       

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
03/04/2023 964 31.41 AQEU
03/04/2023 1,440 31.47 CEUX
03/04/2023 268 31.49 TQEX
03/04/2023 700 31.20 XETA
03/04/2023 5,028 31.41 XETR
04/04/2023 996 31.34 AQEU
04/04/2023 1,473 31.34 CEUX
04/04/2023 272 31.30 TQEX
04/04/2023 615 31.20 XETA
04/04/2023 4,236 31.31 XETR
05/04/2023 995 30.83 AQEU
05/04/2023 1,424 30.87 CEUX
05/04/2023 270 31.00 TQEX
05/04/2023 4,603 30.89 XETR
06/04/2023 932 30.81 AQEU
06/04/2023 1,347 30.85 CEUX
06/04/2023 139 30.85 TQEX
06/04/2023 98 30.85 XETA
06/04/2023 4,182 30.82 XETR
       

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including April 7, 2023, amounts to a number of 1,600,220 preference shares and 1,752,314 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

 

Mannheim, 11/04/2023

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com


11.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News EQS News Service

1604975  11.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1604975&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Analysen

04.04.23 FUCHS PETROLUB Add Baader Bank
22.03.23 FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral UBS AG
15.03.23 FUCHS PETROLUB Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10.03.23 FUCHS PETROLUB Kaufen DZ BANK
10.03.23 FUCHS PETROLUB Hold Warburg Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ 37,22 0,16% FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX stärker -- Wall Street im Plus erwartet -- Asiens Börsen schließen überwiegend höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielen im Dienstagshandel Gewinne. Die US-Börsen dürften sich am Dienstag aufwärts bewegen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Dienstag überwiegend aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen