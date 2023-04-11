EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 41st Interim Announcement

Mannheim April 11th, 2023 In the period from April 3, 2023, until and including April 7, 2023, a number of 30,680 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 29,982 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 03/04/2023 404 37.35 AQEU 03/04/2023 316 37.51 CEUX 03/04/2023 84 37.39 TQEX 03/04/2023 6,866 37.37 XETR 04/04/2023 557 37.77 AQEU 04/04/2023 452 37.81 CEUX 04/04/2023 3 37.70 TQEX 04/04/2023 6,658 37.83 XETR 05/04/2023 120 37.06 AQEU 05/04/2023 143 37.24 CEUX 05/04/2023 664 37.22 TQEX 05/04/2023 6,743 37.27 XETR 06/04/2023 1,195 37.35 CEUX 06/04/2023 6,475 37.23 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 03/04/2023 964 31.41 AQEU 03/04/2023 1,440 31.47 CEUX 03/04/2023 268 31.49 TQEX 03/04/2023 700 31.20 XETA 03/04/2023 5,028 31.41 XETR 04/04/2023 996 31.34 AQEU 04/04/2023 1,473 31.34 CEUX 04/04/2023 272 31.30 TQEX 04/04/2023 615 31.20 XETA 04/04/2023 4,236 31.31 XETR 05/04/2023 995 30.83 AQEU 05/04/2023 1,424 30.87 CEUX 05/04/2023 270 31.00 TQEX 05/04/2023 4,603 30.89 XETR 06/04/2023 932 30.81 AQEU 06/04/2023 1,347 30.85 CEUX 06/04/2023 139 30.85 TQEX 06/04/2023 98 30.85 XETA 06/04/2023 4,182 30.82 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including April 7, 2023, amounts to a number of 1,600,220 preference shares and 1,752,314 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Mannheim, 11/04/2023

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com