EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 45th Interim Announcement

Mannheim May 8th, 2023 In the period from May 1, 2023, until and including May 5, 2023, 15,340 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 14,388 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 01/05/2023 0 0 02/05/2023 0 0 03/05/2023 0 0 04/05/2023 7,554 34.26 XETR 05/05/2023 529 34.80 CEUX 05/05/2023 7,141 34.83 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 01/05/2023 0 0 02/05/2023 0 0 03/05/2023 0 0 04/05/2023 965 29.08 AQEU 04/05/2023 1,192 29.10 CEUX 04/05/2023 367 29.13 TQEX 04/05/2023 4,672 29.11 XETR 05/05/2023 960 29.73 AQEU 05/05/2023 1,212 29.74 CEUX 05/05/2023 375 29.61 TQEX 05/05/2023 4,645 29.79 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including May 5, 2023, amounts to a number of 1,684,590 preference shares and 1,833,030 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Mannheim, 08/05/2023

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com