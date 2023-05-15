EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 46th Interim Announcement

Mannheim May 15th, 2023 In the period from May 8, 2023, until and including May 12, 2023, 38,350 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 32,550 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 08/05/2023 399 35.39 AQEU 08/05/2023 56 35.42 CEUX 08/05/2023 58 35.36 XETA 08/05/2023 7,157 35.44 XETR 09/05/2023 117 34.82 AQEU 09/05/2023 466 34.81 CEUX 09/05/2023 20 34.84 XETA 09/05/2023 7,067 34.88 XETR 10/05/2023 172 35.07 CEUX 10/05/2023 7,498 35.13 XETR 11/05/2023 170 34.95 AQEU 11/05/2023 215 34.96 CEUX 11/05/2023 66 34.89 TQEX 11/05/2023 396 35.04 XETA 11/05/2023 6,823 35.01 XETR 12/05/2023 131 35.44 AQEU 12/05/2023 426 35.21 CEUX 12/05/2023 7,113 35.25 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 08/05/2023 922 30.27 AQEU 08/05/2023 1,110 30.27 CEUX 08/05/2023 191 30.35 TQEX 08/05/2023 3,905 30.21 XETR 09/05/2023 974 30.20 AQEU 09/05/2023 1,177 30.12 CEUX 09/05/2023 387 30.13 TQEX 09/05/2023 151 30.00 XETA 09/05/2023 4,511 30.15 XETR 10/05/2023 986 30.43 AQEU 10/05/2023 1,173 30.43 CEUX 10/05/2023 393 30.50 TQEX 10/05/2023 4,645 30.49 XETR 11/05/2023 935 30.66 AQEU 11/05/2023 1,090 30.66 CEUX 11/05/2023 319 30.72 TQEX 11/05/2023 3,701 30.66 XETR 12/05/2023 842 30.39 AQEU 12/05/2023 956 30.45 CEUX 12/05/2023 157 30.50 TQEX 12/05/2023 4,025 30.46 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including May 12, 2023, amounts to a number of 1,722,940 preference shares and 1,865,580 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Mannheim, 15/05/2023

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com