EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

15.05.2023
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 46th Interim Announcement

Mannheim May 15th, 2023 In the period from May 8, 2023, until and including May 12, 2023, 38,350 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 32,550 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
08/05/2023 399 35.39 AQEU
08/05/2023 56 35.42 CEUX
08/05/2023 58 35.36 XETA
08/05/2023 7,157 35.44 XETR
09/05/2023 117 34.82 AQEU
09/05/2023 466 34.81 CEUX
09/05/2023 20 34.84 XETA
09/05/2023 7,067 34.88 XETR
10/05/2023 172 35.07 CEUX
10/05/2023 7,498 35.13 XETR
11/05/2023 170 34.95 AQEU
11/05/2023 215 34.96 CEUX
11/05/2023 66 34.89 TQEX
11/05/2023 396 35.04 XETA
11/05/2023 6,823 35.01 XETR
12/05/2023 131 35.44 AQEU
12/05/2023 426 35.21 CEUX
12/05/2023 7,113 35.25 XETR
       

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
08/05/2023 922 30.27 AQEU
08/05/2023 1,110 30.27 CEUX
08/05/2023 191 30.35 TQEX
08/05/2023 3,905 30.21 XETR
09/05/2023 974 30.20 AQEU
09/05/2023 1,177 30.12 CEUX
09/05/2023 387 30.13 TQEX
09/05/2023 151 30.00 XETA
09/05/2023 4,511 30.15 XETR
10/05/2023 986 30.43 AQEU
10/05/2023 1,173 30.43 CEUX
10/05/2023 393 30.50 TQEX
10/05/2023 4,645 30.49 XETR
11/05/2023 935 30.66 AQEU
11/05/2023 1,090 30.66 CEUX
11/05/2023 319 30.72 TQEX
11/05/2023 3,701 30.66 XETR
12/05/2023 842 30.39 AQEU
12/05/2023 956 30.45 CEUX
12/05/2023 157 30.50 TQEX
12/05/2023 4,025 30.46 XETR
       

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including May 12, 2023, amounts to a number of 1,722,940 preference shares and 1,865,580 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

 

Mannheim, 15/05/2023

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com


www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
