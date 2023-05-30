EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

30.05.2023 14:20:14

Share buyback 48th Interim Announcement

Mannheim May 30th, 2023 In the period from May 22, 2023, until and including May 26, 2023, 38,350 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 24,114 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
22/05/2023 730 35.58 XETA
22/05/2023 6,940 35.76 XETR
23/05/2023 284 35.74 AQEU
23/05/2023 1,245 35.56 CEUX
23/05/2023 71 35.66 TQEX
23/05/2023 6,070 35.72 XETR
24/05/2023 462 35.08 AQEU
24/05/2023 504 34.85 CEUX
24/05/2023 127 35.00 TQEX
24/05/2023 6,577 35.00 XETR
25/05/2023 450 34.69 AQEU
25/05/2023 303 34.74 CEUX
25/05/2023 11 34.66 TQEX
25/05/2023 6,906 34.66 XETR
26/05/2023 1,761 34.75 CEUX
26/05/2023 5,909 34.52 XETR
       

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
22/05/2023 680 30.84 AQEU
22/05/2023 766 30.85 CEUX
22/05/2023 194 30.80 TQEX
22/05/2023 2,602 30.85 XETR
23/05/2023 675 30.77 AQEU
23/05/2023 762 30.79 CEUX
23/05/2023 198 30.84 TQEX
23/05/2023 2,456 30.76 XETR
24/05/2023 720 30.28 AQEU
24/05/2023 767 30.28 CEUX
24/05/2023 204 30.27 TQEX
24/05/2023 3,090 30.26 XETR
25/05/2023 706 30.11 AQEU
25/05/2023 700 30.09 CEUX
25/05/2023 166 30.11 TQEX
25/05/2023 3,828 30.03 XETR
26/05/2023 759 30.27 AQEU
26/05/2023 769 30.30 CEUX
26/05/2023 214 30.40 TQEX
26/05/2023 3,858 30.29 XETR
       

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including May 26, 2023, amounts to a number of 1,799,640 preference shares and 1,916,175 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

 

Mannheim, 30/05/2023

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com


Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
