EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 48th Interim Announcement

Mannheim May 30th, 2023 In the period from May 22, 2023, until and including May 26, 2023, 38,350 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 24,114 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 22/05/2023 730 35.58 XETA 22/05/2023 6,940 35.76 XETR 23/05/2023 284 35.74 AQEU 23/05/2023 1,245 35.56 CEUX 23/05/2023 71 35.66 TQEX 23/05/2023 6,070 35.72 XETR 24/05/2023 462 35.08 AQEU 24/05/2023 504 34.85 CEUX 24/05/2023 127 35.00 TQEX 24/05/2023 6,577 35.00 XETR 25/05/2023 450 34.69 AQEU 25/05/2023 303 34.74 CEUX 25/05/2023 11 34.66 TQEX 25/05/2023 6,906 34.66 XETR 26/05/2023 1,761 34.75 CEUX 26/05/2023 5,909 34.52 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 22/05/2023 680 30.84 AQEU 22/05/2023 766 30.85 CEUX 22/05/2023 194 30.80 TQEX 22/05/2023 2,602 30.85 XETR 23/05/2023 675 30.77 AQEU 23/05/2023 762 30.79 CEUX 23/05/2023 198 30.84 TQEX 23/05/2023 2,456 30.76 XETR 24/05/2023 720 30.28 AQEU 24/05/2023 767 30.28 CEUX 24/05/2023 204 30.27 TQEX 24/05/2023 3,090 30.26 XETR 25/05/2023 706 30.11 AQEU 25/05/2023 700 30.09 CEUX 25/05/2023 166 30.11 TQEX 25/05/2023 3,828 30.03 XETR 26/05/2023 759 30.27 AQEU 26/05/2023 769 30.30 CEUX 26/05/2023 214 30.40 TQEX 26/05/2023 3,858 30.29 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including May 26, 2023, amounts to a number of 1,799,640 preference shares and 1,916,175 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Mannheim, 30/05/2023

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

