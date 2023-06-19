EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 51st Interim Announcement

Mannheim June 19th, 2023 In the period from June 12, 2023, until and including June 16, 2023, 38,310 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 22,067 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 12/06/2023 582 34.54 AQEU 12/06/2023 494 34.56 CEUX 12/06/2023 6,594 34.47 XETR 13/06/2023 436 34.14 CEUX 13/06/2023 46 34.10 TQEX 13/06/2023 7,188 34.02 XETR 14/06/2023 308 34.37 AQEU 14/06/2023 800 34.63 CEUX 14/06/2023 104 34.46 TQEX 14/06/2023 34 34.63 XETA 14/06/2023 6,424 34.65 XETR 15/06/2023 493 34.72 AQEU 15/06/2023 387 34.62 CEUX 15/06/2023 216 34.27 TQEX 15/06/2023 6,504 34.24 XETR 16/06/2023 432 34.17 AQEU 16/06/2023 629 34.63 CEUX 16/06/2023 25 34.50 TQEX 16/06/2023 6,614 34.59 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 12/06/2023 636 29.48 AQEU 12/06/2023 778 29.51 CEUX 12/06/2023 171 29.53 TQEX 12/06/2023 2,815 29.50 XETR 13/06/2023 704 30.05 AQEU 13/06/2023 824 30.07 CEUX 13/06/2023 175 29.90 TQEX 13/06/2023 2,696 29.99 XETR 14/06/2023 719 30.36 AQEU 14/06/2023 679 30.40 CEUX 14/06/2023 85 30.30 TQEX 14/06/2023 2,688 30.33 XETR 15/06/2023 721 30.16 AQEU 15/06/2023 923 30.18 CEUX 15/06/2023 165 30.34 TQEX 15/06/2023 2,891 30.13 XETR 16/06/2023 750 30.01 AQEU 16/06/2023 888 30.04 CEUX 16/06/2023 170 30.00 TQEX 16/06/2023 2,589 30.03 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including June 16, 2023, amounts to a number of 1,914,650 preference shares and 1,982,837 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Mannheim, 19/06/2023

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

