EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 55th Interim Announcement

Mannheim July 17th, 2023 In the period from July 10, 2023, until and including July 14, 2023, 38,500 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 34,528 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 10/07/2023 181 35.73 AQEU 10/07/2023 676 35.73 CEUX 10/07/2023 359 35.72 TQEX 10/07/2023 6,484 35.75 XETR 11/07/2023 204 35.85 AQEU 11/07/2023 65 35.86 CEUX 11/07/2023 7,431 35.97 XETR 12/07/2023 143 36.65 AQEU 12/07/2023 211 36.33 CEUX 12/07/2023 7,346 36.57 XETR 13/07/2023 714 36.92 AQEU 13/07/2023 3,193 36.90 CEUX 13/07/2023 162 36.90 TQEX 13/07/2023 3,631 36.91 XETR 14/07/2023 303 36.93 AQEU 14/07/2023 648 36.86 CEUX 14/07/2023 100 36.94 TQEX 14/07/2023 6,649 36.94 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 10/07/2023 1,089 29.96 AQEU 10/07/2023 1,295 29.97 CEUX 10/07/2023 219 29.98 TQEX 10/07/2023 4,165 29.95 XETR 11/07/2023 1,050 30.00 AQEU 11/07/2023 1,331 30.00 CEUX 11/07/2023 228 29.95 TQEX 11/07/2023 4,182 29.99 XETR 12/07/2023 1,048 30.03 AQEU 12/07/2023 1,356 30.01 CEUX 12/07/2023 278 30.00 TQEX 12/07/2023 4,118 30.03 XETR 13/07/2023 1,113 30.09 AQEU 13/07/2023 1,389 30.04 CEUX 13/07/2023 293 30.00 TQEX 13/07/2023 4,405 30.07 XETR 14/07/2023 1,119 30.01 AQEU 14/07/2023 1,406 30.01 CEUX 14/07/2023 4,444 30.01 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including July 14, 2023, amounts to a number of 2,068,650 preference shares and 2,098,516 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 17/07/2023

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com