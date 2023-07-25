EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 56th Interim Announcement

Mannheim July 25th, 2023 In the period from July 17, 2023, until and including July 21, 2023, 38,500 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 38,351 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 17/07/2023 145 37.16 AQEU 17/07/2023 60 37.36 TQEX 17/07/2023 7,495 37.21 XETR 18/07/2023 906 37.52 AQEU 18/07/2023 1,182 37.52 CEUX 18/07/2023 562 37.50 TQEX 18/07/2023 5,050 37.50 XETR 19/07/2023 586 38.05 AQEU 19/07/2023 350 38.18 CEUX 19/07/2023 103 37.90 TQEX 19/07/2023 6,661 38.04 XETR 20/07/2023 480 38.25 AQEU 20/07/2023 273 38.30 CEUX 20/07/2023 127 38.26 TQEX 20/07/2023 6,820 38.17 XETR 21/07/2023 187 38.24 AQEU 21/07/2023 417 38.23 CEUX 21/07/2023 73 38.04 TQEX 21/07/2023 7,023 38.19 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 17/07/2023 1,153 30.13 AQEU 17/07/2023 1,519 30.11 CEUX 17/07/2023 4,229 30.08 XETR 18/07/2023 1,183 30.21 AQEU 18/07/2023 1,551 30.30 CEUX 18/07/2023 4,445 30.22 XETR 19/07/2023 1,214 30.26 AQEU 19/07/2023 1,594 30.26 CEUX 19/07/2023 4,679 30.27 XETR 20/07/2023 1,419 30.47 AQEU 20/07/2023 1,709 30.48 CEUX 20/07/2023 4,959 30.39 XETR 21/07/2023 1,545 30.28 AQEU 21/07/2023 1,887 30.28 CEUX 21/07/2023 5,265 30.28 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including July 21, 2023, amounts to a number of 2,107,150 preference shares and 2,136,867 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 25/07/2023

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

