EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

25.07.2023 / 11:11 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 56th Interim Announcement

Mannheim July 25th, 2023 In the period from July 17, 2023, until and including July 21, 2023, 38,500 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 38,351 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
17/07/2023 145 37.16 AQEU
17/07/2023 60 37.36 TQEX
17/07/2023 7,495 37.21 XETR
18/07/2023 906 37.52 AQEU
18/07/2023 1,182 37.52 CEUX
18/07/2023 562 37.50 TQEX
18/07/2023 5,050 37.50 XETR
19/07/2023 586 38.05 AQEU
19/07/2023 350 38.18 CEUX
19/07/2023 103 37.90 TQEX
19/07/2023 6,661 38.04 XETR
20/07/2023 480 38.25 AQEU
20/07/2023 273 38.30 CEUX
20/07/2023 127 38.26 TQEX
20/07/2023 6,820 38.17 XETR
21/07/2023 187 38.24 AQEU
21/07/2023 417 38.23 CEUX
21/07/2023 73 38.04 TQEX
21/07/2023 7,023 38.19 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
17/07/2023 1,153 30.13 AQEU
17/07/2023 1,519 30.11 CEUX
17/07/2023 4,229 30.08 XETR
18/07/2023 1,183 30.21 AQEU
18/07/2023 1,551 30.30 CEUX
18/07/2023 4,445 30.22 XETR
19/07/2023 1,214 30.26 AQEU
19/07/2023 1,594 30.26 CEUX
19/07/2023 4,679 30.27 XETR
20/07/2023 1,419 30.47 AQEU
20/07/2023 1,709 30.48 CEUX
20/07/2023 4,959 30.39 XETR
21/07/2023 1,545 30.28 AQEU
21/07/2023 1,887 30.28 CEUX
21/07/2023 5,265 30.28 XETR
       

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including July 21, 2023, amounts to a number of 2,107,150 preference shares and 2,136,867 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

 

Mannheim, 25/07/2023

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com


