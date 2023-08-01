EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

01.08.2023 13:18:47

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 57th Interim Announcement

Mannheim August 1st, 2023 In the period from July 24, 2023, until and including July 28, 2023, 38,430 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 51,894 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
24/07/2023 372 37.76 AQEU
24/07/2023 651 37.79 CEUX
24/07/2023 6,677 37.71 XETR
25/07/2023 28 37.40 AQEU
25/07/2023 364 37.62 CEUX
25/07/2023 145 37.86 TQEX
25/07/2023 7,163 37.54 XETR
26/07/2023 95 37.50 AQEU
26/07/2023 169 37.49 CEUX
26/07/2023 84 37.50 TQEX
26/07/2023 7,352 37.51 XETR
27/07/2023 665 37.87 AQEU
27/07/2023 351 37.95 CEUX
27/07/2023 6,684 37.93 XETR
28/07/2023 895 37.78 CEUX
28/07/2023 6,735 37.28 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
24/07/2023 1,926 30.00 AQEU
24/07/2023 2,143 29.98 CEUX
24/07/2023 5,361 29.98 XETR
25/07/2023 2,070 30.00 AQEU
25/07/2023 2,345 30.01 CEUX
25/07/2023 5,690 30.01 XETR
26/07/2023 2,257 30.01 AQEU
26/07/2023 2,361 30.02 CEUX
26/07/2023 5,965 30.01 XETR
27/07/2023 2,336 30.12 AQEU
27/07/2023 2,585 30.12 CEUX
27/07/2023 6,044 30.14 XETR
28/07/2023 2,253 29.90 AQEU
28/07/2023 2,580 29.83 CEUX
28/07/2023 5,978 29.79 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022. until and including July 28, 2023. amounts to a number of 2,145,580 preference shares and 2,188,761 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

 

Mannheim, 01/08/2023

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com


01.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
