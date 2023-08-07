EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 58th Interim Announcement

Mannheim August 7th, 2023 In the period from July 31, 2023, until and including August 04, 2023, 36,965 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 57,697 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 31/07/2023 141 37.68 AQEU 31/07/2023 388 37.82 CEUX 31/07/2023 7,031 37.82 XETR 01/08/2023 92 37.84 AQEU 01/08/2023 255 37.88 CEUX 01/08/2023 246 37.86 TQEX 01/08/2023 76 37.98 XETA 01/08/2023 6,836 37.79 XETR 02/08/2023 68 37.32 AQEU 02/08/2023 673 37.39 CEUX 02/08/2023 3 37.32 TQEX 02/08/2023 3 37.34 XETA 02/08/2023 6,653 37.41 XETR 03/08/2023 510 37.24 CEUX 03/08/2023 6,790 37.24 XETR 04/08/2023 138 37.50 AQEU 04/08/2023 248 37.45 CEUX 04/08/2023 6,814 37.48 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 31/07/2023 2,339 29.98 AQEU 31/07/2023 2,358 29.99 CEUX 31/07/2023 6,249 30.00 XETR 01/08/2023 2,442 29.98 AQEU 01/08/2023 2,577 29.99 CEUX 01/08/2023 6,406 30.00 XETR 02/08/2023 2,503 29.95 AQEU 02/08/2023 2,690 29.92 CEUX 02/08/2023 6,539 29.91 XETR 03/08/2023 2,538 29.95 AQEU 03/08/2023 2,695 29.96 CEUX 03/08/2023 6,510 29.93 XETR 04/08/2023 2,583 30.02 AQEU 04/08/2023 2,725 30.02 CEUX 04/08/2023 6,543 30.01 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022. until and including August 04, 2023. amounts to a number of 2,182,545 preference shares and 2,246,458 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 07/08/2023

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

