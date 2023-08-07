Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
07.08.2023 14:00:58

EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 58. Interim Announcement
FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

07.08.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 58th Interim Announcement

Mannheim August 7th, 2023 In the period from July 31, 2023, until and including August 04, 2023, 36,965 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 57,697 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
31/07/2023 141 37.68 AQEU
31/07/2023 388 37.82 CEUX
31/07/2023 7,031 37.82 XETR
01/08/2023 92 37.84 AQEU
01/08/2023 255 37.88 CEUX
01/08/2023 246 37.86 TQEX
01/08/2023 76 37.98 XETA
01/08/2023 6,836 37.79 XETR
02/08/2023 68 37.32 AQEU
02/08/2023 673 37.39 CEUX
02/08/2023 3 37.32 TQEX
02/08/2023 3 37.34 XETA
02/08/2023 6,653 37.41 XETR
03/08/2023 510 37.24 CEUX
03/08/2023 6,790 37.24 XETR
04/08/2023 138 37.50 AQEU
04/08/2023 248 37.45 CEUX
04/08/2023 6,814 37.48 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
31/07/2023 2,339 29.98 AQEU
31/07/2023 2,358 29.99 CEUX
31/07/2023 6,249 30.00 XETR
01/08/2023 2,442 29.98 AQEU
01/08/2023 2,577 29.99 CEUX
01/08/2023 6,406 30.00 XETR
02/08/2023 2,503 29.95 AQEU
02/08/2023 2,690 29.92 CEUX
02/08/2023 6,539 29.91 XETR
03/08/2023 2,538 29.95 AQEU
03/08/2023 2,695 29.96 CEUX
03/08/2023 6,510 29.93 XETR
04/08/2023 2,583 30.02 AQEU
04/08/2023 2,725 30.02 CEUX
04/08/2023 6,543 30.01 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022. until and including August 04, 2023. amounts to a number of 2,182,545 preference shares and 2,246,458 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

 

Mannheim, 07/08/2023

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com


07.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News EQS News Service

1697615  07.08.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1697615&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten