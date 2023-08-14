EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 59th Interim Announcement

Mannheim August 14th, 2023 In the period from August 07, 2023, until and including August 11, 2023, 38,472 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 62,309 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 07/08/2023 423 37.35 AQEU 07/08/2023 732 37.33 CEUX 07/08/2023 121 37.30 TQEX 07/08/2023 6,434 37.34 XETR 08/08/2023 126 36.99 AQEU 08/08/2023 1,074 37.05 CEUX 08/08/2023 38 36.98 TQEX 08/08/2023 6,474 37.15 XETR 09/08/2023 479 37.04 AQEU 09/08/2023 828 37.00 CEUX 09/08/2023 76 37.05 TQEX 09/08/2023 6,327 37.05 XETR 10/08/2023 83 36.92 AQEU 10/08/2023 2,931 36.98 CEUX 10/08/2023 653 36.90 TQEX 10/08/2023 3,973 36.94 XETR 11/08/2023 787 36.89 AQEU 11/08/2023 286 36.86 CEUX 11/08/2023 308 36.92 TQEX 11/08/2023 6,319 36.85 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 07/08/2023 2,673 30.10 AQEU 07/08/2023 2,860 30.09 CEUX 07/08/2023 6,668 30.10 XETR 08/08/2023 2,715 30.11 AQEU 08/08/2023 2,944 30.11 CEUX 08/08/2023 6,607 30.11 XETR 09/08/2023 2,750 30.09 AQEU 09/08/2023 2,977 30.08 CEUX 09/08/2023 6,879 30.09 XETR 10/08/2023 2,759 30.10 AQEU 10/08/2023 2,867 30.07 CEUX 10/08/2023 6,840 30.05 XETR 11/08/2023 2,790 29.99 AQEU 11/08/2023 3,126 29.99 CEUX 11/08/2023 6,854 29.98 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including August 11, 2023, amounts to a number of 2,221,017 preference shares and 2,308,767 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 14/08/2023

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com