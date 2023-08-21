EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 60th Interim Announcement

Mannheim August 21st, 2023 In the period from August 14, 2023, until and including August 18, 2023, 38,500 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 55,135 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 14/08/2023 202 36.87 AQEU 14/08/2023 2,445 36.93 CEUX 14/08/2023 259 36.85 TQEX 14/08/2023 4,794 36.93 XETR 15/08/2023 337 36.87 AQEU 15/08/2023 606 36.89 CEUX 15/08/2023 40 36.87 TQEX 15/08/2023 6,717 36.91 XETR 16/08/2023 447 37.05 AQEU 16/08/2023 379 37.10 CEUX 16/08/2023 103 36.98 TQEX 16/08/2023 6,771 37.15 XETR 17/08/2023 290 37.42 AQEU 17/08/2023 326 37.42 CEUX 17/08/2023 318 37.26 TQEX 17/08/2023 6,766 37.51 XETR 18/08/2023 576 37.61 AQEU 18/08/2023 101 37.40 CEUX 18/08/2023 7,023 37.56 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 14/08/2023 2,772 29.95 AQEU 14/08/2023 3,066 29.99 CEUX 14/08/2023 2,289 29.88 XETR 15/08/2023 2,787 29.93 AQEU 15/08/2023 3,019 29.94 CEUX 15/08/2023 5,895 29.93 XETR 16/08/2023 2,790 29.98 AQEU 16/08/2023 3,192 29.97 CEUX 16/08/2023 6,494 30.00 XETR 17/08/2023 2,484 30.00 AQEU 17/08/2023 3,133 30.01 CEUX 17/08/2023 6,201 30.00 XETR 18/08/2023 2,407 29.89 AQEU 18/08/2023 2,702 29.94 CEUX 18/08/2023 5,904 29.90 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including August 18, 2023, amounts to a number of 2,259,517 preference shares and 2,363,902 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 21/08/2023

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

