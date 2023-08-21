21.08.2023 14:23:40

EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 60. Interim Announcement
FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

21.08.2023 / 14:23 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 60th Interim Announcement

Mannheim August 21st, 2023 In the period from August 14, 2023, until and including August 18, 2023, 38,500 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 55,135 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
14/08/2023 202 36.87 AQEU
14/08/2023 2,445 36.93 CEUX
14/08/2023 259 36.85 TQEX
14/08/2023 4,794 36.93 XETR
15/08/2023 337 36.87 AQEU
15/08/2023 606 36.89 CEUX
15/08/2023 40 36.87 TQEX
15/08/2023 6,717 36.91 XETR
16/08/2023 447 37.05 AQEU
16/08/2023 379 37.10 CEUX
16/08/2023 103 36.98 TQEX
16/08/2023 6,771 37.15 XETR
17/08/2023 290 37.42 AQEU
17/08/2023 326 37.42 CEUX
17/08/2023 318 37.26 TQEX
17/08/2023 6,766 37.51 XETR
18/08/2023 576 37.61 AQEU
18/08/2023 101 37.40 CEUX
18/08/2023 7,023 37.56 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
14/08/2023 2,772 29.95 AQEU
14/08/2023 3,066 29.99 CEUX
14/08/2023 2,289 29.88 XETR
15/08/2023 2,787 29.93 AQEU
15/08/2023 3,019 29.94 CEUX
15/08/2023 5,895 29.93 XETR
16/08/2023 2,790 29.98 AQEU
16/08/2023 3,192 29.97 CEUX
16/08/2023 6,494 30.00 XETR
17/08/2023 2,484 30.00 AQEU
17/08/2023 3,133 30.01 CEUX
17/08/2023 6,201 30.00 XETR
18/08/2023 2,407 29.89 AQEU
18/08/2023 2,702 29.94 CEUX
18/08/2023 5,904 29.90 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including August 18, 2023, amounts to a number of 2,259,517 preference shares and 2,363,902 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

 

Mannheim, 21/08/2023

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com


21.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News EQS News Service

1707993  21.08.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1707993&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Nachrichten