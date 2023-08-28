EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 61st Interim Announcement

Mannheim August 28th, 2023 In the period from August 21, 2023, until and including August 25, 2023, 38,500 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 48,078 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 21/08/2023 125 37.14 AQEU 21/08/2023 366 37.50 CEUX 21/08/2023 25 37.37 TQEX 21/08/2023 7,184 37.41 XETR 22/08/2023 794 37.24 AQEU 22/08/2023 1,406 37.31 CEUX 22/08/2023 601 37.40 TQEX 22/08/2023 4,899 37.28 XETR 23/08/2023 562 37.39 AQEU 23/08/2023 1,919 37.41 CEUX 23/08/2023 399 37.40 TQEX 23/08/2023 4,820 37.38 XETR 24/08/2023 838 37.61 AQEU 24/08/2023 874 37.60 CEUX 24/08/2023 645 37.62 TQEX 24/08/2023 5,343 37.48 XETR 25/08/2023 822 37.45 AQEU 25/08/2023 1,060 37.40 CEUX 25/08/2023 630 37.41 TQEX 25/08/2023 5,188 37.41 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 21/08/2023 2,226 29.93 AQEU 21/08/2023 2,828 29.96 CEUX 21/08/2023 6,076 29.93 XETR 22/08/2023 2,100 30.02 AQEU 22/08/2023 2,018 30.03 CEUX 22/08/2023 4,959 29.99 XETR 23/08/2023 1,943 30.00 AQEU 23/08/2023 2,745 30.00 CEUX 23/08/2023 5,922 30.00 XETR 24/08/2023 1,846 30.19 AQEU 24/08/2023 207 30.25 CEUX 24/08/2023 5,908 30.18 XETR 25/08/2023 1,728 30.07 AQEU 25/08/2023 2,452 30.08 CEUX 25/08/2023 5,120 30.09 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including August 25, 2023, amounts to a number of 2,298,017 preference shares and 2,411,980 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 28/08/2023

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

