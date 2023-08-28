|
28.08.2023 13:12:24
EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE
/ Share buyback 61. Interim Announcement
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback 61st Interim Announcement
Mannheim August 28th, 2023 In the period from August 21, 2023, until and including August 25, 2023, 38,500 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 48,078 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.
Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:
Preference shares
Ordinary shares
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including August 25, 2023, amounts to a number of 2,298,017 preference shares and 2,411,980 ordinary shares.
The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.
Mannheim, 28/08/2023
FUCHS SE
The Executive Board
