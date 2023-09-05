05.09.2023 07:46:05

EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 62. Interim Announcement
FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

05.09.2023 / 07:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 62nd Interim Announcement

Mannheim September 5th, 2023 In the period from August 28, 2023, until and including September 1, 2023, 38,500 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 42,849 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
28/08/2023 355 37.93 AQEU
28/08/2023 2,674 37.95 CEUX
28/08/2023 4,671 37.94 XETR
29/08/2023 679 38.11 AQEU
29/08/2023 1,229 37.99 CEUX
29/08/2023 39 38.00 TQEX
29/08/2023 5,753 38.00 XETR
30/08/2023 128 38.00 AQEU
30/08/2023 650 38.05 CEUX
30/08/2023 13 38.08 TQEX
30/08/2023 6,909 38.04 XETR
31/08/2023 702 38.38 AQEU
31/08/2023 1,716 38.42 CEUX
31/08/2023 506 38.36 TQEX
31/08/2023 4,776 38.35 XETR
01/09/2023 737 38.50 AQEU
01/09/2023 880 38.49 CEUX
01/09/2023 244 38.48 TQEX
01/09/2023 5,839 38.43 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
28/08/2023 1,634 30.20 AQEU
28/08/2023 2,461 30.20 CEUX
28/08/2023 4,915 30.21 XETR
29/08/2023 1,560 30.29 AQEU
29/08/2023 2,362 30.29 CEUX
29/08/2023 3,547 30.28 XETR
30/08/2023 1,517 30.21 AQEU
30/08/2023 2,263 30.23 CEUX
30/08/2023 4,790 30.21 XETR
31/08/2023 1,542 30.31 AQEU
31/08/2023 2,337 30.30 CEUX
31/08/2023 4,921 30.30 XETR
01/09/2023 1,518 30.29 AQEU
01/09/2023 2,596 30.31 CEUX
01/09/2023 4,886 30.30 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including September 1, 2023, amounts to a number of 2,336,517 preference shares and 2,454,829 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

 

Mannheim, 05/09/2023

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com


Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
