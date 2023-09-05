EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 62nd Interim Announcement

Mannheim September 5th, 2023 In the period from August 28, 2023, until and including September 1, 2023, 38,500 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 42,849 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 28/08/2023 355 37.93 AQEU 28/08/2023 2,674 37.95 CEUX 28/08/2023 4,671 37.94 XETR 29/08/2023 679 38.11 AQEU 29/08/2023 1,229 37.99 CEUX 29/08/2023 39 38.00 TQEX 29/08/2023 5,753 38.00 XETR 30/08/2023 128 38.00 AQEU 30/08/2023 650 38.05 CEUX 30/08/2023 13 38.08 TQEX 30/08/2023 6,909 38.04 XETR 31/08/2023 702 38.38 AQEU 31/08/2023 1,716 38.42 CEUX 31/08/2023 506 38.36 TQEX 31/08/2023 4,776 38.35 XETR 01/09/2023 737 38.50 AQEU 01/09/2023 880 38.49 CEUX 01/09/2023 244 38.48 TQEX 01/09/2023 5,839 38.43 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 28/08/2023 1,634 30.20 AQEU 28/08/2023 2,461 30.20 CEUX 28/08/2023 4,915 30.21 XETR 29/08/2023 1,560 30.29 AQEU 29/08/2023 2,362 30.29 CEUX 29/08/2023 3,547 30.28 XETR 30/08/2023 1,517 30.21 AQEU 30/08/2023 2,263 30.23 CEUX 30/08/2023 4,790 30.21 XETR 31/08/2023 1,542 30.31 AQEU 31/08/2023 2,337 30.30 CEUX 31/08/2023 4,921 30.30 XETR 01/09/2023 1,518 30.29 AQEU 01/09/2023 2,596 30.31 CEUX 01/09/2023 4,886 30.30 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including September 1, 2023, amounts to a number of 2,336,517 preference shares and 2,454,829 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 05/09/2023

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com