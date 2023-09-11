EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 63rd Interim Announcement

Mannheim September 11th, 2023 In the period from September 4, 2023, until and including September 8, 2023, 38,200 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 43,640 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 04/09/2023 736 38.25 AQEU 04/09/2023 815 38.11 CEUX 04/09/2023 471 38.09 TQEX 04/09/2023 5,678 38.14 XETR 05/09/2023 354 37.67 AQEU 05/09/2023 512 37.74 CEUX 05/09/2023 203 37.68 TQEX 05/09/2023 6,631 37.69 XETR 06/09/2023 218 36.78 AQEU 06/09/2023 222 37.08 CEUX 06/09/2023 7,160 36.96 XETR 07/09/2023 135 36.58 AQEU 07/09/2023 1,538 36.77 CEUX 07/09/2023 522 36.54 TQEX 07/09/2023 5,405 36.80 XETR 08/09/2023 189 36.48 AQEU 08/09/2023 318 36.51 CEUX 08/09/2023 7,093 36.43 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 04/09/2023 1,482 30.15 AQEU 04/09/2023 2,569 30.14 CEUX 04/09/2023 4,899 30.14 XETR 05/09/2023 1,443 29.94 AQEU 05/09/2023 2,486 29.95 CEUX 05/09/2023 5,061 29.93 XETR 06/09/2023 1,407 29.99 AQEU 06/09/2023 2,455 29.92 CEUX 06/09/2023 4,938 29.89 XETR 07/09/2023 1,363 29.99 AQEU 07/09/2023 2,277 30.00 CEUX 07/09/2023 4,860 29.99 XETR 08/09/2023 1,336 29.84 AQEU 08/09/2023 2,308 29.76 CEUX 08/09/2023 4,756 29.83 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including September 8, 2023, amounts to a number of 2,374,717 preference shares and 2,498,469 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 11/09/2023

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com