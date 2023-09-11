EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

11.09.2023 12:27:22

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 63. Interim Announcement
11.09.2023 / 12:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 63rd Interim Announcement

Mannheim September 11th, 2023 In the period from September 4, 2023, until and including September 8, 2023, 38,200 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 43,640 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
04/09/2023 736 38.25 AQEU
04/09/2023 815 38.11 CEUX
04/09/2023 471 38.09 TQEX
04/09/2023 5,678 38.14 XETR
05/09/2023 354 37.67 AQEU
05/09/2023 512 37.74 CEUX
05/09/2023 203 37.68 TQEX
05/09/2023 6,631 37.69 XETR
06/09/2023 218 36.78 AQEU
06/09/2023 222 37.08 CEUX
06/09/2023 7,160 36.96 XETR
07/09/2023 135 36.58 AQEU
07/09/2023 1,538 36.77 CEUX
07/09/2023 522 36.54 TQEX
07/09/2023 5,405 36.80 XETR
08/09/2023 189 36.48 AQEU
08/09/2023 318 36.51 CEUX
08/09/2023 7,093 36.43 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
04/09/2023 1,482 30.15 AQEU
04/09/2023 2,569 30.14 CEUX
04/09/2023 4,899 30.14 XETR
05/09/2023 1,443 29.94 AQEU
05/09/2023 2,486 29.95 CEUX
05/09/2023 5,061 29.93 XETR
06/09/2023 1,407 29.99 AQEU
06/09/2023 2,455 29.92 CEUX
06/09/2023 4,938 29.89 XETR
07/09/2023 1,363 29.99 AQEU
07/09/2023 2,277 30.00 CEUX
07/09/2023 4,860 29.99 XETR
08/09/2023 1,336 29.84 AQEU
08/09/2023 2,308 29.76 CEUX
08/09/2023 4,756 29.83 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including September 8, 2023, amounts to a number of 2,374,717 preference shares and 2,498,469 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

 

Mannheim, 11/09/2023

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com


Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
