EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

02.10.2023 19:32:19

02.10.2023 / 19:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 66th Interim Announcement

Mannheim October 2nd, 2023 In the period from September 25, 2023, until and including September 29, 2023, 38,000 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 49,144 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
25/09/2023 294 34.95 AQEU
25/09/2023 790 34.89 CEUX
25/09/2023 142 34.93 TQEX
25/09/2023 6,374 34.92 XETR
26/09/2023 269 35.03 AQEU
26/09/2023 745 35.07 CEUX
26/09/2023 108 35.09 TQEX
26/09/2023 6,478 35.16 XETR
27/09/2023 75 35.70 AQEU
27/09/2023 195 35.76 CEUX
27/09/2023 7,330 35.68 XETR
28/09/2023 224 36.26 AQEU
28/09/2023 882 36.36 CEUX
28/09/2023 29 36.18 TQEX
28/09/2023 6,465 36.23 XETR
29/09/2023 392 37.01 CEUX
29/09/2023 133 36.92 TQEX
29/09/2023 7,075 36.99 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
25/09/2023 1,509 29.36 AQEU
25/09/2023 1,973 29.35 CEUX
25/09/2023 4,380 29.38 XETR
26/09/2023 1,497 29.42 AQEU
26/09/2023 2,655 29.42 CEUX
26/09/2023 6,197 29.41 XETR
27/09/2023 1,498 29.62 AQEU
27/09/2023 2,717 29.71 CEUX
27/09/2023 6,127 29.69 XETR
28/09/2023 1,458 29.87 AQEU
28/09/2023 2,633 29.88 CEUX
28/09/2023 6,232 29.89 XETR
29/09/2023 1,455 30.46 AQEU
29/09/2023 2,424 30.55 CEUX
29/09/2023 6,389 30.49 XETR
       

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including September 29, 2023, amounts to a number of 2,488,717 preference shares and 2,640,867 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

 

Mannheim, 02/10/2023

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com


Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
