EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 66th Interim Announcement

Mannheim October 2nd, 2023 In the period from September 25, 2023, until and including September 29, 2023, 38,000 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 49,144 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 25/09/2023 294 34.95 AQEU 25/09/2023 790 34.89 CEUX 25/09/2023 142 34.93 TQEX 25/09/2023 6,374 34.92 XETR 26/09/2023 269 35.03 AQEU 26/09/2023 745 35.07 CEUX 26/09/2023 108 35.09 TQEX 26/09/2023 6,478 35.16 XETR 27/09/2023 75 35.70 AQEU 27/09/2023 195 35.76 CEUX 27/09/2023 7,330 35.68 XETR 28/09/2023 224 36.26 AQEU 28/09/2023 882 36.36 CEUX 28/09/2023 29 36.18 TQEX 28/09/2023 6,465 36.23 XETR 29/09/2023 392 37.01 CEUX 29/09/2023 133 36.92 TQEX 29/09/2023 7,075 36.99 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 25/09/2023 1,509 29.36 AQEU 25/09/2023 1,973 29.35 CEUX 25/09/2023 4,380 29.38 XETR 26/09/2023 1,497 29.42 AQEU 26/09/2023 2,655 29.42 CEUX 26/09/2023 6,197 29.41 XETR 27/09/2023 1,498 29.62 AQEU 27/09/2023 2,717 29.71 CEUX 27/09/2023 6,127 29.69 XETR 28/09/2023 1,458 29.87 AQEU 28/09/2023 2,633 29.88 CEUX 28/09/2023 6,232 29.89 XETR 29/09/2023 1,455 30.46 AQEU 29/09/2023 2,424 30.55 CEUX 29/09/2023 6,389 30.49 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including September 29, 2023, amounts to a number of 2,488,717 preference shares and 2,640,867 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 02/10/2023

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

