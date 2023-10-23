EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 69. Interim Announcement

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 69th Interim Announcement

Mannheim – October 23rd, 2023 – In the period from October 16, 2023, until and including October 20, 2023, 38,000 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 35,264 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 16/10/2023 224 36.57 AQEU 16/10/2023 715 36.49 CEUX 16/10/2023 149 36.59 TQEX 16/10/2023 6,512 36.40 XETR 17/10/2023 42 35.26 AQEU 17/10/2023 598 36.06 CEUX 17/10/2023 157 35.69 TQEX 17/10/2023 6,803 35.75 XETR 18/10/2023 139 35.08 AQEU 18/10/2023 131 35.16 CEUX 18/10/2023 7,330 35.04 XETR 19/10/2023 122 35.18 AQEU 19/10/2023 292 35.27 CEUX 19/10/2023 108 35.22 TQEX 19/10/2023 7,078 35.11 XETR 20/10/2023 34 35.16 AQEU 20/10/2023 814 34.94 CEUX 20/10/2023 42 34.74 TQEX 20/10/2023 6,710 34.97 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 16/10/2023 943 30.32 AQEU 16/10/2023 1,230 30.35 CEUX 16/10/2023 5,158 30.36 XETR 17/10/2023 1,202 30.22 AQEU 17/10/2023 1,743 30.20 CEUX 17/10/2023 4,868 30.18 XETR 18/10/2023 1,275 29.78 AQEU 18/10/2023 1,739 29.77 CEUX 18/10/2023 5,158 29.74 XETR 19/10/2023 180 29.80 AQEU 19/10/2023 1,663 29.82 CEUX 19/10/2023 2,712 29.81 XETR 20/10/2023 1,064 29.55 AQEU 20/10/2023 1,601 29.52 CEUX 20/10/2023 4,728 29.56 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including October 20, 2023, amounts to a number of 2,602,167 preference shares and 2,764,564 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 23/10/2023

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com